Kim Kardashian Puts On Extremely Busty Display In Sheer Crop Top On Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been so busy promoting her new fragrances and KKW Beauty products that she’s only now keeping her followers up to date on the dreamy outfit she wore for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a couple of behind-the-scenes snaps of herself and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney backstage at the popular TV show. In the first picture, Kim closed her eyes and blew the camera a kiss while staff was seen in the background help her gear up for the much-anticipated television appearance. The mother-of-three wore a Cher-inspired outfit, consisting of a semi-sheer long-sleeved purple and white crop top, which put her ample cleavage on full display, as well as a matching, figure-hugging purple and black skirt.

She completed the look with a pair of pointy white booties and decided to keep her super long raven tresses in a slightly wavy, butt-length style, in a move that also drew inspiration from her idol Cher. As she proudly showed off her toned stomach and tanned hourglass figure, Kim actually kept her makeup to a minimum, sporting mainly nude shades and some highlighter that really helped frame her distinctive features.

In the second picture, the 38-year-old is seen walking alongside her two sisters, who are equally glammed-up for their WWHL appearance. Khloe, 34, sported a plunging white blazer and matching silk pants, as well as white heels, this time swapping her usual short bob for long blonde locks worn in a sleek style. Kourtney, 39, was on the other side of the color spectrum, as she decided to wear a sleeveless black tube dress that fit her like a glove and showcased her curvy assets, which she paired with heeled sandals. She wore her dark hair in a partial up-do for the occasion.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was when talking to host Andy Cohen that Kim publicly revealed that she and husband Kanye West were expecting a fourth baby via surrogate mother (just like with her daughter Chicago last year). She announced that they would be having a boy and that the baby would be arriving “sometime soon.”

“I think it’s been out there! I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” Kim admitted.

Kim and Kanye had to opt for surrogacy for their third and fourth child as she experienced several difficulties when she was pregnant of their first two children, daughter North and son Saint.