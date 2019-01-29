Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Her Skincare Routine On Instagram, Sparking Both Backlash & Praise

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making headlines once again due to a social media post, BBC Three is reporting. The progressive politician is only 29-years-old, making her the youngest person to ever be elected to the House of Representatives. She appeals to the youth not just with her politics, but also with her fun social media presence. While her millennial appeal has gained her lots of fans, she’s also garnered some backlash from more conservative folk. Her latest scandal? Sharing make-up, diet, and skincare secrets.

The New York Rep. took to her Instagram Story to answer questions about everything from handling stress to being a successful campaigner. When one user discussed how her stress affects her skin, however, Ocasio-Cortez was there to help.

“People want me to post my skincare routine – I don’t want it to seem too product-placementy so I’m not gonna go crazy with brands but here’s the gist,” she wrote.

She then went on to talk about how she double-cleanses, the proper toner to use (one without alcohol, she says), finding the moisturizer that works best with your skin type, and how sunscreen is essential. She also detailed her typical make-up routine, differentiating between her daily look and putting more effort in on certain days. Ocasio-Cortez is not just a pretty face, however.

“I’m sorry but I don’t care about skin care routines,” one person wrote. “All I’m wondering is how do you run a successful campaign and how do you [sic] right your speeches?”

So we have a congress woman being a skin care consultant and she wants to be taken seriously? AOC needs help — ann (@Curranar1) January 28, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez was able to slide right back into politician mode.

“That’s okay, we all have different interests,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

She then proceeded to discuss the importance of listening to the people and how she learned to make powerful, off-the-cuff speeches by studying the powerful speakers that came before her, such as Martin Luther King Jr.

Ocasio-Cortez’s Q & A started a heated debate on Twitter. Some found her posts to be shallow and unprofessional. Others saw it as a clever way to connect with voters. As Vox points out, a woman can be both a politician and feminine.

“While male politicians are often granted the right to be rabid fans of activities like, say, golf, when a woman politician expresses an interest in clothing, for example, it’s assumed that this interest comes at an expense to her intelligence,” wrote journalist Rebecca Jennings.

According to Vanity Fair, Amanda Litman compiled the Instagram Stories and tweeted them out, writing, “Somewhere a young woman is buying both bb cream and books of MLK’s speeches, inspired by @AOC’s Instagram story. Women contain multitudes.” Ocasio-Cortez retweeted the post, adding, “Be a fierce woman who can do both.”

While some feel that Ocasio-Cortez is not taking her position seriously, others feel that she is introducing a new kind of female politician.