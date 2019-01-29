‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is Summer Newman Pregnant?

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers show Summer’s whirlwind return to Genoa City today. Supposedly she’s on a mission to get Kyle back. However, many viewers wonder why she’s so adamant that she successfully get her ex this time.

Inquisitr’s daily Y&R recap showed that so far, Summer already has a new job to help her grandpa at the family business while he’s on house arrest. Plus, she’s moved in with her mom and dad. Good times.

After seeing the blonde troublemakers return, several longtime fans had some questions. One viewer posed the question on social media, “Is it just me or does it look like Summer is pregnant?!”

Several fans replied that they thought Summer might be hiding a pregnancy especially considering she seemed to hold something in front of her stomach when she spoke with Kyle (Michael Mealor) in the episode.

One viewer wrote, “When she first came to see Kyle she was holding something in front of her. Wearing black.” Several fans agreed, but others did not.

Another eagle-eyed viewer replied, “Summer did not look pregnant to me!! But wearing all black, it’s hard to tell, to me anyway! If she is pregnant and by Billy, she would be far enough along, that the people holding her close to them while hugging her could definitely feel a baby bump! It’s been a few months now since she slept with Billy!”

While many repliers said that they thought the recently engaged actress, Hunter King, is pregnant in real life, her recent Instagram posts do not necessarily reveal a pregnancy.

While she did post a series of images that had the words “mama llama” in them, that doesn’t seem to indicate that King is expecting because her next post shows her with what appears to be a mixed drink sitting on the lap of her fiance, Nico Svoboda, who is smoking a cigar.

While having Billy’s (Jason Thompson) baby would make for a genuinely sudsy storyline, so far, no spoilers definitively reveal that Summer will have Billy or Kyle’s baby anytime soon. Fans will remember that shortly before she left Genoa City last fall, Billy slept with her to get revenge on her parents, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

If Summer is pregnant, it might make sense that she’s attempting to quickly get Kyle back into her clutches to pass the child off as his. Inquisitr reported that Summer will stop at nothing to break up Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle).