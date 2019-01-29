Katherine Schwarzenegger Made Stunning 2017 Prediction That She Would End Up With Chris Pratt

In a heartwarming, resurfaced clip from 2017, Katherine Schwarzenegger made a stunning prediction that she would choose Chris Pratt years before the duo even crossed paths. In the 2-year-old interview with Access, Schwarzenegger was tasked with hypothetically choosing between Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Chris Hemsworth. In the nail-biting reveal, she at first chose Evans, but quickly changed her mind and went with Pratt, who, of course, she is now engaged to.

“Chris Evans…Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt’s been looking good lately, so you never know,” the lifestyle blogger said in the recently resurfaced clip, as Us Weekly reported.

The same outlet, Access, that took the interview with Pratt’s new lady-love, showed the video to the Jurassic Park actor who, at first, looked taken aback but then revealed a relieved smile.

“When she said Chris Evans, my heart sank. And then she rescued it! That’s so sweet. I literally have never seen that before so thank you for showing me that. I’m really moved,” Pratt mused.

The couple, who were first spotted together after Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, set them up, got engaged earlier this month with a little help from Shriver and her husband — iconic actor turned governor — Arnold Schwarzenegger. Shriver linked the duo together after realizing that they both shared similar interests, including being active in their church.

Pratt, who has a 6-year-old son with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, has quipped that the couple is beyond ready for their nuptials, and definitely ready to expand their blended family.

“The future? Oh. Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” the Parks and Recreation alum said, following up his statement by saying that he sees a lot of farm work and sunsets in his future, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

Faris took to her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified to share the news of their engagement herself, saying that she was thrilled for the happy couple, and gently reminded her ex-husband that she is an ordained minister, hinting that she could officiate the wedding if need be.

Recently, Pratt and Schwarzenegger were spotted out on the town in London wearing matching black and gray attire, and Pratt’s bride-to-be flashed her stunning engagement bobble when spotted by curious onlookers. The enjoyed a romantic meal at Scott’s, which locals claim is the best dining establishment in all of Britain.

Though no date for the big day has officially been released, Town and Country Magazine suspects that the wedding will be a big, Kennedy-style bash, and feature a heavy religious aspect, as both Pratt and Schwarzenegger are regular attendees at Hillsong Church in Los Angeles.