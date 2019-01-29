Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott In ‘Financial Mess’ Per ‘Radar Online’

Former Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling continues to try and pull herself and husband Dean McDermott out of a “financial mess” per Radar Online. The stressed-out couple had what the news outlet called a “blowout fight” over their lingering money woes.

Radar Online had previously reported that the couple was recently faced with a “writ of execution order” by American Express. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is now reportedly involved in their quest to obtain over $88,000 dollars which the stars still owe the credit card company.

The news source reported that an insider close to the couple claimed the twosome had a huge fight over their financial difficulties.

“Tori screamed at Dean to get out of her life and not come back until he gets a job. She is sick and tired of all their financial situations that they can’t climb out of.”

The same source also noted that the actor has been trying to get work — and has even taken on some construction jobs — in order to bring more money into their allegedly struggling household.

Us Weekly reported that back in January of 2016, American Express sued the daughter of Candy Spelling and Hollywood Producer, Aaron Spelling, after she failed to pay her credit card debt.

Spelling and McDermott continue to come under fire for everything from their money troubles to the way their children appear in public.

Just recently, McDermott clapped back on Instagram at haters who criticized the looks of the five children he shares with Spelling — Stella, Liam, Hattie, Beau, and Finn.

People reported that McDermott had enough of the negative comments towards his children, after Spelling shared a happy family photo of the clan attending the premiere of the film A Dog’s Way Home on Instagram. “I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children,” McDermott stated. “Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!”

“As far as saying my children are overweight, well that’s just mean and uncalled for,” he said on the social media site to the family’s critics. “They’re going through different growth phases, and even if our children are on the bigger side. Who cares. They’re happy and healthy and I’m sorry they don’t look like skinny supermodels. People come in all shapes and sizes. So who are you to judge.”

Spelling is allegedly looking to reunite with a few of her former Beverly Hills 90210 costars — Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, and Brian Austin Green — for a new project together, one which is rumored to be a reunion special of the hit 1990s series.

Beverly Hills 90210 made superstars of the aforementioned actors. Luke Perry, Jason Priestly, Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris, and Tiffani Theissen also became household names following the show’s success.