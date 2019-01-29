Netflix Asks People To Stop Lusting After Ted Bundy, Twitter Users Respond

For better or for worse, infamous serial killer Ted Bundy — and his heinous streak of vicious and brutal crimes — has been thrust back into the forefront of our cultural landscape, thanks to a pair of 2019 video releases.

Released on January 24 — to coincide with the anniversary of Ted Bundy’s death — Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes examines the life and crimes of Bundy.

The four-part docuseries, which premiered on popular film and TV streaming service Netflix, includes both interviews and archival footage of Ted Bundy — and those affected by his crimes. The series was created, written, and directed by Joe Berlinger, who previously directed Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, Under African Skies, and Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger.

And then there’s the upcoming biographical thriller film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, which is — perhaps unsurprising to some — directed by Berlinger. The film follows the story of Ted Bundy, but this time from the perspective of his girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer. The film stars Zac Efron as Bundy and Lily Collins as Kloepfer. John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, and Hayley Joel Osment play supporting roles.

With Ted Bundy back in the cultural spotlight, Netflix finds themselves in a rather peculiar position — having to ask the internet to stop lusting over the deranged serial killer.

As reported by CNN, the streaming giant took to Twitter on January 28 to voice their opinion on how the internet is referring to Bundy as attractive.

“I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers,” said a tweet posted from Netflix’s official account.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users from all over flocked to Netflix’s post, dishing out a healthy amount of hilarious responses. One user, for example, posted a flowchart which is to be used in determining if a person is attractive.

i've made a helpful guide for people to use for this specific reason pic.twitter.com/4iM9x3YN1d — Anthony Restivo (@arestivo10) January 29, 2019

Another Twitter user posted a side-by-side image, one showing Ted Bundy next to actor Bob Saget. Perhaps it’s because of their similar hairstyle or smile, but the two look remarkably similar in this particular post.

This isn’t the first time that Netflix has taken to Twitter in an attempt to convince the public to curb their enthusiasm. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the streaming service had to beg its users to not take part in the “Bird Box Challenge,” a challenge which requires participants to complete seemingly everyday actions while blindfolded.