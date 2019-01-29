Jenelle Evans’ Husband In Court: Outcome Of Illegal Towing Revealed, Per ‘Radar Online’

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was in court this week due to his illegal towing of a vehicle. Radar Online revealed that the hearing was continued. It was continued to March 25 so that they could subpoena the witness. The individual whose car David reportedly “messed with” will be at the next hearing, according to the Clerk of Court for New Hanover County in North Carolina that Radar spoke with.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the incident happened in June 2018, but a video of the incident wasn’t posted online until December 2018. That is when the individual whose vehicle was tampered with decided to press charges.

Although David Eason appeared on Teen Mom 2 for a while with his wife, he was ultimately fired by MTV. Despite not being on the show, Jenelle and her children still film and are currently being shown on Season 9 of the hit MTV show.

This season of Teen Mom 2 is full of drama for all the cast including Jenelle. The most recent episodes showed her struggling with whether or not to allow her oldest son’s father to come back into his life after being absent for so long. She feared that her son’s father hadn’t changed and would come in and out of his life, something she didn’t want to have her son go through.

In the most recent episode, fans watched as Jenelle and her family dealt with the aftermath of a hurricane that went through their area last year. At the end of the episode, a 911 call made by Jenelle after a fight with her husband was aired. The call had been made public in October 2018 and Jenelle has addressed the situation.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle has spoken out about the call and insists that she tripped over a hole and fell.

Jenelle Evans was introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant which aired in 2010. In her episode, Jenelle found out she was pregnant with a son. Jenelle’s boyfriend didn’t stick around, though. The cameras continued to follow Jenelle and her son on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2. Over the years, fans have watched Jenelle’s journey, including giving birth to two more children, another son and a daughter. Jenelle eventually lost custody of her oldest son to her mother but continues to visit with him and be an active part of his life.

Jenelle gave birth to her daughter in January 2017. Later that year in September, Jenelle and David married. The couple recently celebrated their daughter turning 2-years-old.