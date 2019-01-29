Olivia Culpo Flaunts Toned Abs & Legs In Tiny Shorts And Crop Top On Instagram

Olivia Culpo is the absolute queen of wearing shorts even in the winter, and she couldn’t let the opportunity of turning a pair of super cute plaid shorts into a very fancy outfit fly by!

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her latest winter outfit, which consisted of a beige turtleneck cropped sweater and some high-waist short shorts that had a belt that cinched at the waist, accentuating her hourglass figure even more. Olivia donned a full face of makeup in nude shades and white nail polish, while her signature brunette bob was perfectly styled with a side-part. To finish off the look, she threw on a extremely fancy and warm Fendi coat featuring the brand’s iconic “F” logo pattern in black and brown, and she also wore knee-high brown boots.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model rocked this ensemble to a celebratory brunch filled with some of the most recognizable faces in the fashion and beauty industry, including fellow model and Rose Inc. founder Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, strategic adviser and Kim Kardashian’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd, as well as Summer Fridays founders Lauren Gores and Marianna Hewitt, among others. The powerful group of ladies gathered to celebrate the launch of the new collaboration between Rose Inc. and Summer Fridays, which resulted in a rose mask that is set to be a hit among cosmetics lovers.

And while she seems to be living her best life, there is still one thing that Olivia’s fans are dying to find out more about — whether she’s really back together with her on-and-off boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola. The two sparked reconciliation rumors when they posted similar footage of a New Year’s fireworks show on social media and have since been spotted hanging out multiple times. They had split up late last year after Amendola was seen cozying up to a sports journalist at a Miami beach while Olivia was shooting for Sports Illustrated in Australia, but it seems like she is ready to leave that in the past and work on their relationship.

“They are definitely trying to work out their relationship and both want to get back together,” a source told E! News.