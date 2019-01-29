‘Black Panther’: See It For Free In Theaters During The First Week Of Black History Month

Visit Wakanda once more, or maybe for the very first time, thanks to Disney and AMC.

The blockbuster film Black Panther was officially released in movie theaters almost one year ago, on February 16, 2018. Since then, it has grossed more than $1.35 billion worldwide, making it the ninth highest grossing film of all time. The superhero flick has also won numerous prestigious awards, including taking home trophies for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture at this past Sunday’s 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Now, Black Panther is heading back to the silver screen, for one week only, in celebration of Black History Month — and tickets are free.

Walt Disney Studios announced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe film will be shown at 250 AMC Theatres from February 1 to 7, reported Deadline. Each of these select theaters will have two showings per day, and the free tickets need to be claimed in advance via a special link on the WeTicketIt website. If tickets for the theater and showtime you desire are already all claimed, you can join a waiting list.

“Black Panther is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success. The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it,” said a statement from Bob Iger, Disney’s chairman and CEO.

“Almost a year ago, movie lovers were transported to Wakanda, and the guest response to Black Panther was unlike anything our industry has seen before,” said Adam Aron, AMC’s president and CEO.

“AMC is excited this best-picture nominated film is once again accessible on the big screen at AMC. We are also pleased to play a constructive role in Disney’s generous support of Black History Month.”

Additionally, as part of Disney’s Black History Month initiative, the company is giving $1.5 million to the United Negro College Fund to support the organization’s efforts in helping African-American students further their educations.

For those that don’t know, Black Panther is the story of T’Challa, a young man who returns to his home in the African nation of Wakanda after his father, the king, dies. However, his rightful place as the heir to the throne is challenged and tested, and the fate of not only his country but the entire world is soon at risk. Along the way, he also learns that he has super-human powers and must fight evil as the Black Panther. The Ryan Coogler-directed movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Black Panther has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, best original score, and achievement in production design. Filmmakers will find out on Sunday, February 24, if they are winners.