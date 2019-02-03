Top 10 Bikini Photos Of Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek certainly knows how to get people’s attention on Instagram.

The Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model and girlfriend of New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is well known on social media for showing off her amazing body for the world to see. While she has posted plenty of sexy photos of herself rocking Gronkowski’s football jersey, most fans follow her for her wide array of bikini photos that she posts to her account. Whether she’s sporting a one-piece or two-piece, it’s easy to see that Kostek is a pro at making heads turn.

Check out the top 10 bikini photos of Camille Kostek.

1. Blue Bikini

In this photo, Kostek stuns in a light blue patterned bikini as she walks on the beaches of scenic St. Thomas. In the caption of the image, Kostek admits that she loves tropical destinations, and she would love to be able to travel back to St. Thomas every single year for the rest of her life. However, she still thinks there are a lot of other places that she could explore and asks her followers for input.

2. Barely-There Black Bikini

Back in October, Camille surprised her army of Instagram followers by posting a photo of herself rocking a sexy and stringy black bikini from the 2019 Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” edition. In the cheeky photo, she looks nothing short of spectacular.

3. Nothing Left To The Imagination

This snapshot shows Kostek rocks a daring, blue bikini in this sexy look. In the caption of the image, the model lets followers know that this was yet another image from the Sports Illustrated spread. One wrong move in this swimsuit and things could get scandalous.

4. Another Tropical Shot

Not sure which is prettier? Kostek or the amazing scenery?

5. Blue Lagoon

It’s no secret that Camille loves blue as she shows in this sexy bikini along with the crystal blue waters just behind her. In the caption of the photo, the model also makes mention that island blue is her favorite color.

6. Bikini Babe

Based on her Instagram account and some of the captions in her photos, it’s clear to see that Kostek is a huge fan of the beach and the sun. And when she looks that good in a bikini, can you really blame her?

7. Sexy In Silver

Even though she looks absolutely amazing in a swimsuit, Camille used the opportunity to share this photo of herself and let fans know that nobody is perfect, even she has a thigh gap.

8. Runway Pro

Though Camille seems to prefer posing in more tropical locations during modeling gigs, she can still walk the runway like a pro. Just look at that picture-perfect pose.

9. American Girl

It’s fitting that this photo was taken just a few weeks after the Fourth of July. Red, white, and blue is another look that Camille can pull off and the fun see-through visor is the icing on the cake.

10. Lady In Red

Camille sported this sexy, red look during a getaway with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski. It’s safe to say that he’s one lucky man.

You can see more bikini photos of Kostek by following her Instagram page.