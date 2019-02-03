Top 10 Bikini Photos Of Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek certainly knows how to get people’s attention on Instagram.
The Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model and girlfriend of New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is well known on social media for showing off her amazing body for the world to see. While she has posted plenty of sexy photos of herself rocking Gronkowski’s football jersey, most fans follow her for her wide array of bikini photos that she posts to her account. Whether she’s sporting a one-piece or two-piece, it’s easy to see that Kostek is a pro at making heads turn.
Check out the top 10 bikini photos of Camille Kostek.
1. Blue Bikini
In this photo, Kostek stuns in a light blue patterned bikini as she walks on the beaches of scenic St. Thomas. In the caption of the image, Kostek admits that she loves tropical destinations, and she would love to be able to travel back to St. Thomas every single year for the rest of her life. However, she still thinks there are a lot of other places that she could explore and asks her followers for input.
2. Barely-There Black Bikini
Back in October, Camille surprised her army of Instagram followers by posting a photo of herself rocking a sexy and stringy black bikini from the 2019 Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” edition. In the cheeky photo, she looks nothing short of spectacular.
3. Nothing Left To The Imagination
View this post on Instagram
I got this really crazy overwhelming feeling of excitement out of no where and remembered I am smack dab in the middle of experiencing and living a dream of mine. This euphoric feeling can’t be shook. Amongst all, I’m living this model dream of mine in the shape that I feel most myself in. The shape and size that had worked against me in the industry for years, was the same body I got to rock in my @si_swimsuit debut ???? I’m going to continue standing tall and posing proud for my girls to embody all that they are ???? We are all capable of truly anything and I’m a firm believer that if you hustle with heart your timing will all make sense ????♂️ . Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018
This snapshot shows Kostek rocks a daring, blue bikini in this sexy look. In the caption of the image, the model lets followers know that this was yet another image from the Sports Illustrated spread. One wrong move in this swimsuit and things could get scandalous.
4. Another Tropical Shot
Not sure which is prettier? Kostek or the amazing scenery?
5. Blue Lagoon
It’s no secret that Camille loves blue as she shows in this sexy bikini along with the crystal blue waters just behind her. In the caption of the photo, the model also makes mention that island blue is her favorite color.
6. Bikini Babe
Based on her Instagram account and some of the captions in her photos, it’s clear to see that Kostek is a huge fan of the beach and the sun. And when she looks that good in a bikini, can you really blame her?
7. Sexy In Silver
Even though she looks absolutely amazing in a swimsuit, Camille used the opportunity to share this photo of herself and let fans know that nobody is perfect, even she has a thigh gap.
8. Runway Pro
Though Camille seems to prefer posing in more tropical locations during modeling gigs, she can still walk the runway like a pro. Just look at that picture-perfect pose.
9. American Girl
View this post on Instagram
My @si_swimsuit Sunday show walk is dedicated to all of my #MiddleModels and all the mentors and agents I’ve met with over the years that told me I’d never walk runway. Those are dangerous words in my mind because Watch Me????????♀️ I’m not going to just talk the talk ladies, I came to walk the walk for you too #saylessDOmore #LOVETHESKINYOUREIN @si_swimsuit @mj_day thank YOU for believing in ????
It’s fitting that this photo was taken just a few weeks after the Fourth of July. Red, white, and blue is another look that Camille can pull off and the fun see-through visor is the icing on the cake.
10. Lady In Red
Camille sported this sexy, red look during a getaway with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski. It’s safe to say that he’s one lucky man.
You can see more bikini photos of Kostek by following her Instagram page.