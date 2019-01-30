Tisha Campbell Details Years Of Alleged Domestic Violence During Marriage To Actor Duane Martin

Tisha Campbell’s divorce proceedings recently took a shocking turn when she revealed she’d suffered years of alleged abuse at the hands of her husband Duane Martin. According to Page Six, the former My Wife and Kids star’s recent affidavit offers graphic details about the mental, emotional, and physical abuse she endured during her 22-year marriage. In addition to the claimed abuse, Tisha Campbell has also shed light on a financial scam she claims her husband allegedly orchestrated.

It has been reported that the physical violence in Tisha and Duane’s marriage dates back to 1996 not long after they tied the knot. The famed singer/actress insists she’s refrained from speaking out due to “fear of retaliation,” but now she’s ready to stand her ground. Tisha Campbell also admitted that she also feared embarrassment about the abuse but now has the courage to report the alleged crimes Duane Martin has committed.

“I can no longer live in fear of retaliation,” she said. “The need [to] press criminal charges for his acts overshadow the embarrassment of making his crimes against me public through this report.”

In fact, Tisha claims a recent encounter with Duane Martin escalated to physical violence. Back in December, Duane allegedly “grabbed me by my arm to try to get me in the bedroom,” she said. She’s also filed multiple police reports as a result of physical abuse.

The actress also alleges that the Above The Rim actor was also emotionally and mentally abusive by constantly focusing on her significant weight gain. Tisha Campbell claims she also lost many opportunities to pursue acting roles due to the abuse she suffered during their marriage. According to the actress, her husband’s physical abuse was only a small part of the problems they faced during their marriage.

Tisha Campell went on to detail a financial scam allegedly orchestrated by her husband. Back in December, she also outed Duane for using a loan from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith during their bankruptcy.

Although Tisha Campbell has faced many dark years in her life due to her presumably tumultuous marriage, life is much different now. When she appeared on Essence magazine’s Yes, Girl! podcast, she admitted she’s very happy and content with where her life is now.

“I have amazing people around me,” the actor explained last year. “This is the happiest [she’s] been in a long time.”

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin were married 22 years and they have two sons together: Xen, 16, and Ezekial, 8. In response to the latest court filing, a judge has granted Tisha Campbell a restraining order against Duane.