Roger Stone Has Hired The Proud Boys As His Personal Security Team

Stone has joined forces with the alt-right group now calling themselves 'Western Chauvinists.'

The adage about politics making strange bedfellows is especially fitting today, now that Roger Stone is collaborating with the alt-right group the Proud Boys — which, like Stone, have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. And now Stone has hired the group, whose members have been accused of violent demonstrations, as his security team.

The Daily Beast says that the Proud Boys, who are now calling themselves “Western Chauvinists,” showed up in force at Roger Stone’s arraignment today. There, they countered protesters, hecklers who were chanting “lock him up!” at the Trump advisor and Nixon devotee.

Stone has grown tighter with the all-male cohort, participating in the group’s videos and repeating their slogans.

“I’m a Western chauvinist. I refuse to apologize for creating the modern world,” Stone says in one video clip provided by the Daily Beast.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio turned up outside the courthouse to defend Stone, and to parrot the line that the notorious trickster has been using in recent weeks — saying that “Roger Stone has done nothing wrong.”

“This whole investigation started with the Russia collusion thing. These charges today are just obstruction, nothing to do with that… I believe nothing’s gonna come of it. I believe some of it is manufactured.”

In addition to those who gathered outside the courthouse were the Proud Boys and people representing InfoWars, the conspiracy theory site run by Alex Jones. The Proud Boys, which is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, was founded by Gavin McInnes. The group has been involved in a number of brawls, which started out as run of the mill protests.

Stone says that the Proud Boys have worked for him in the past as security, but said they are a largely “volunteer” security force — there to ensure his safety.

But Stone’s safety was guaranteed by local, state, and federal law enforcement, who escorted him from his car into — and out of — the courthouse. He would go on to hear the charges against him. But outside, the Proud Boys argued with those who think Stone is going down, per the Daily Beast.

Claude Taylor, who calls himself a liberal provocateur, got into a skirmish with InfoWars‘ Owen Shroyer. Shroyer carried a microphone emblazoned with the name of his outlet. Taylor pulled off the InfoWars microphone cover and wiped his nose with it. Shroyer did not take it back when offered.

Despite the presence of the Proud Boys, Stone didn’t stop at the microphone to make a statement on his way out of court.