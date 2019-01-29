Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Shows Off Her Curves And Moves In Sexy New Dance Video On Instagram

During Super Bowl week, Gronk's girlfriend is dancing up a storm.

It is officially Super Bowl week which has the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in a frenzy to get ready for the game. On Sunday night, the two top teams in the NFL will face off for the right to be this year’s champions. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is practicing and doing the media rounds, but his girlfriend Camille Kostek is keeping busy and showing off her dance moves on Instagram.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model always has plenty to say in her posts on Instagram and not just in the captions. Her photos and videos usually leave very little to the imagination as she focuses on doing everything she does in the very best fashion.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kostek hopped on her official Instagram account to reveal a new short video of her dancing with her “fire partner” Shane Bruce. The duo is in a warehouse studio and dancing to “Electricity” by Silk City, Dua Lipa, and Diplo.

Kostek said that she is a huge fan of the song and has been jamming out to it for a long time, but that can only happen for so long. Eventually, she needed to get into the studio to dance to it and that is in the best interest of her fans who get to see her curves and moves in the video.

In a little over two hours, the video has already chalked up more than 45,000 views and that number is only going to keep growing. Kostek knows how to move in the studio, and she gave her fans a small taste of what was to come on Monday afternoon.

She posted an image from inside the studio with the simple caption of “if you know you know” and the hashtag of #ComingSoon. Less than 24 hours later, the hyped-up dance video landed on her Instagram.

Actually, it was not bad timing as her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski showed off his dance moves at Super Bowl media night on Monday evening.

The New England Patriots took to the floor of the State Farm Arena in Atlanta to meet the media, and Gronk had a lot of fun with it. As reported by Yahoo Sports, not only did he motorboat NFL Network’s Michael Irvin, but he also showed off his own dancing to the world.

And in a shocking turn of events, all of the women in New England just got pregnant. pic.twitter.com/V7reRyh18p — Savage Boston Sports ???????????? (@SavageBoston) January 29, 2019

Camille Kostek hopped on Twitter to let everyone know that she was “not pregnant,” but that the couple could “keep practicing.”

Rob Gronkowski is about to play the biggest game of his life (again), and he’s doing everything he can to focus on Super Bowl LIII. After seeing his girlfriend’s dance video on Instagram, it may be hard to keep his mind on the field.