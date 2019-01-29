‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Is ‘Conflicted’ About Divorcing Husband Joe Before He’s Deported

Is she having second thoughts?

Teresa Giudice is reportedly having second thoughts about her alleged decision to divorce her husband, Joe Giudice, ahead of his looming deportation.

According to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on January 28, Teresa is “conflicted” about whether or not she should split from Joe despite having reportedly announced the news during filming on the Season 9 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“[Teresa] has been feeling conflicted for a little while now,” a source explained to Us Weekly magazine.

In October of last year, a judge decided to deport Joe back to Italy upon the completion of his 41-month prison term in March of this year. As fans will recall, Joe was sentenced to time behind bars after he and wife Teresa pleaded guilty to charges of bank and wire fraud.

Teresa also served time behind bars for the crimes.

As Us Weekly’s insider explained, Teresa has been “doing really good despite all of this and is putting her daughters’ best interests first and her own.”

Teresa and Joe share four daughters, including 18-year-old Gia, 15-year-old Gabriella, 14-year-old Milania, and 9-year-old Audriana.

Immediately after Joe’s deportation was confirmed, a source spoke to Us Weekly magazine about the feelings of the family, claiming that everyone was shocked to learn that Joe would be forced to move back to Italy where he hasn’t lived since he was a baby. As for Teresa, the insider said she was seemingly in denial about the deportation.

“She doesn’t like to bring up their legal problems very often, but Joe being deported to Italy is very high up on her ‘never discuss’ list,” the insider explained.

While fans have not yet gotten an official confirmation in regard to the allegedly looming split between Teresa and Joe Giudice, they will reportedly watch as Teresa shares the news with her co-stars in a matter of weeks.

Last week, a source told People magazine that Teresa opened up about her supposedly impending divorce at the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion taping.

“Teresa told Andy that if Joe gets deported, she’s not going,” a source on the scene revealed. “She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone, and that he understood.”

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.