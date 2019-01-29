Pamela Anderson, 51, Sizzles In Gold Leotard

Fifty-one-year-old Pamela Anderson has still got it! The blonde bombshell recently danced with Maxime Dereymez at the Rockin’ Chocolate event at Cologne’s Alter Wartesaal, Daily Mail is reporting. Her racy dance moves paired with a gold leotard that showed off her long, lean legs had the audience going wild. Anderson doesn’t look too different from her Baywatch days — she still has her glamorous beachy blowout, bronzed skin, and toned muscles. While the former Playboy model looked stunning in her tasseled leotard, she did don a comfy navy sweatshirt for some of her performance. Anderson was a mix of glamour and casual as she modeled some heavy black eyeliner, but she also opted to go barefoot for her performance.

As for her dance partner Dereymez, he was able to easily lift and move the lithe model to pull off some impressive dance moves. This is not the first time Dereymez and Anderson have teamed up for a dance performance — they were also paired together for Dancing with the Stars France. The two made it all the way to Week 7 before eventually being eliminated. This means Anderson beat her own record, however, as she only made it to Week 6 when she was on the American version of Dancing with the Stars in 2010 with partner Damian Whitewood.

Anderson also went on to the compete in the All-Stars version of the show in 2012 but was eliminated along with Irish dancer Tristan MacManus the first week. It’s safe to say that Anderson has certainly gained some dance experience throughout the past few years, and now she’s showing it off in a bedazzled jumpsuit!

Pamela Anderson shows off impressive dance moves for surprise routine with Maxime Dereymez https://t.co/7qYnQKVfGu pic.twitter.com/xwXk559NNW — SimpleNews.co.uk (@Simplenewsuk) January 29, 2019

Anderson may still look like a California blonde, but she actually now resides in France. While France is a lovely country, she does admit to missing her two children that she had with her first ex-husband, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. Her kids are grown now — her son Brandon is 22-years-old and her son Dylan is 21-years-old — and so keeping in touch has been getting harder and harder.

“I miss my children,” she said during an interview with Silvia Toffanin on Italy’s Canale 5 TV show Verissimo. “You know I live in France now and they have very busy lives. I can’t wait for the next time they’ll come visit me.”

While it’s hard to be away from your kids, Anderson certainly doesn’t appear to be struggling. The bombshell is keeping herself busy and conquering the dance floor.