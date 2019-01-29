‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Finally Blasts Reese

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 30, reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will finally have her day when she comes face-to-face with Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). She has been grieving the loss of her daughter without really knowing what happened, and when she finally sees Reese, she will let it rip.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will also hear some surprising news. He will learn that Steffy is about to adopt a baby girl, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope Logan Blasts Reese Buckingham on Bold and the Beautiful

Hope still cannot believe that her baby died. In fact, she has repeatedly said that it feels as if Beth is still around. While Hope’s family and friends have reassured the young woman that Beth is indeed all around her — and will always be in her heart — B&B viewers know better. Indeed, Beth is alive, and is about to be adopted by Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thanks to Reese’s crimes.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope will visit the hospital to see her doctor. The Inquisitr shared that Jeanne Chin will appear as Hope’s Dr. Lin. However, Hope will also run into Reese — who is the only other person who was at the clinic that night.

This is definitely tough for Hope. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/WLa3R6ZJPG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 29, 2019

All Hope’s pent up rage and frustration will surface when she sees the doctor who delivered her baby while she was on Catalina Island. Reese was very vague about what had happened to her, and the baby, just after she had delivered. He only told her and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that she had suffered from a placental abruption.

Now that she is no longer in shock, Hope will finally get a chance to question Reese on the events of that night. Unfortunately, all that Reese will be able to muster is a pathetic, “I’m terribly sorry.”

Do you think Hope and Liam will find out the truth about Phoebe? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XJFhmFThvz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 28, 2019

Ridge Learns Of The Adoption

Ridge will have the surprise of his life when he finds out that he is about to become a grandfather again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will find Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) suitcase filled with money. His curiosity will be piqued, and he will demand to know why she is carrying around such a large amount of money.

Ridge will learn that Steffy is about to adopt a baby girl — and that she will call her Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas), after her twin sister who died in an accident. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will be overcome with emotion at his expanding family.