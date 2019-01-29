Paris Jackson Debuts New Led Zeppelin Tattoos As ‘Leaving Neverland’ Premieres At Sundance

The daughter of Michael Jackson pays tribute to the iconic English rockers as a documentary about her late father stuns audiences at the Utah film fest.

Paris Jackson has just debuted her brand new musical artwork, and it comes as a documentary about her late dad is making noise at the Sundance Film Festival. The 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, who already has tattoos honoring musicians such as John Lennon, David Bowie, Prince, and, of course, her famous father, posted a new photo to Instagram Stories showing off fresh Led Zeppelin-inspired ink on the back of her right arm, Page Six reports.

In the newest additions to her 50-plus tattoo collection, Paris Jackson has four symbols honoring the iconic English rock band Led Zeppelin and their untitled fourth album, which features their most famous song, “Stairway to Heaven.” Paris’s arm now boasts replicas of Jimmy Page’s “Zoso,” John Paul Jones’ circle, Robert Plant’s feather, and John Bonham’s trinity.

Jackson tweeted that she originally planned to just get Page’s “Zoso,” but then decided to get all of the symbols tattooed on her arm. You can see Paris Jackson’s new tattoos on Twitter.

Paris Jackson’s new body art comes just a few weeks after People reported she was checking herself into a treatment facility for a “reboot.” A source close to the model revealed that after a busy work year that took her all over the world, Jackson voluntarily took some time away at a treatment facility to prioritize her physical and emotional health. The insider also revealed that Paris, who has a history of depression, “has been growing distant from her loved ones,” but that she is still close with her brothers Prince, 21, and B.G./Blanket, 16.

Earlier this month, Paris Jackson posted to Instagram to confirm her break from work and social media, but she assured followers that she is “happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!”

But the U.K. outlet the Mirror reports that Jackson is struggling upon the pending release of the shocking Leaving Neverland documentary. The site alleges that Paris suffered a “complete meltdown” over the release of the four-hour documentary about her late dad.

Leaving Neverland debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last week. The controversial documentary focuses on allegations against Michael Jackson from former child stars Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck 40, who have both accused the late King of Pop of abusing them when they were young boys in the late 1980s.

While Paris Jackson has not spoken publicly about the film’s Sundance premiere, the Jackson family has denied all of the allegations made in Leaving Neverland, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In a statement about the film, the Jackson family slammed Leaving Neverland as a “public lynching,” adding, “[t]he film isn’t a documentary, it is the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death.”

HBO is planning a March premiere for Leaving Neverland.