‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Third HOH Discusses Nominations Plan

A new five-member alliance has formed, and is shaping the week's nominees.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

The third Head of Household has been crowned in Celebrity Big Brother, keeping the game’s strongest alliance in power. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tom Green took home the newest HOH title — leaving him, Kato Kaelin, Lolo Jones, and Natalie Eva Marie in charge for the rest of the week. Within just a few hours of winning the HOH, Tom and his alliance, which just added Ricky Williams, began discussing which two house guests he would put on the block.

According to Big Brother Daily, Tom and company are planning to nominate Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton for eviction. There have been discussion on the live feeds of a possible backdoor for Joey Lawrence, but Tom has continually pointed out that he likes Joey and isn’t sure how he feels about it. The rest of the “Fun Five” alliance seemed to want to target Joey, but they eventually turned their sights to Kandi.

On Monday night and Tuesday morning, discussions between the “Fun Five” suggested that Kandi should be the one to go. The men in the alliance cited a comment made by Anthony Scaramucci before he left the house — one saying that Kandi was one of the smartest players, and was his pick to win the whole game. Kandi’s biggest downfall now is that she’s not in any solid alliance. Despite having past issues with Tamar, the Braxton Family Values star seems to be her biggest, and possibly only, ally.

Tuesday afternoon saw discussions between Tom and Kato, the two debating whether Ricky was the right fit for their final five. Tom continued to bring up Joey, saying he might be a better fit — but Kato firmly campaigned for Ricky. Kato believes Ricky will be more loyal to the alliance, and follow the plan to evict Kandi this week.

What could shake up an eviction this week is the “Power of the Publicist” twist. On Monday night, Julie Chen noted that America will vote for the house guest they want to have this new power, a power which will guarantee the winner safety in one of the next two evictions. If Kandi wins the “Power of the Publicist,” it could dramatically change the plan for Tom as HOH.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Wednesday, January 30. It will be followed by another episode on Saturday, February 2. Both air at 8 p.m. EST. Saturday’s episode will feature the third eviction of the season.