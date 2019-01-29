Emily Tanner Rocks Denim Shorts, White One-Piece

Blonde bombshell Emily Tanner has been heating up social media with her sexy, skin baring posts — and did so again this week, with a new jaw-dropping photo shared to her widely followed Instagram account.

In the post, one uploaded on Tuesday, January 29, Emily looked stunning as she posed in Manhattan Beach’s white sand. She held her flip flops in one hand, and a beautiful beach scene provided a breathtaking background. The 24-year-old Michigan State University alum flaunted her enviable figure in a sexy white one piece bathing suit, one featuring a plunging cutout neckline that showed off an ample amount of cleavage to her 389,000 followers on the social media platform.

Emily added a pair of high-rise denim shorts to her ensemble — though their dangerously short length barely hit her upper thigh, highlighting her toned, tan legs as she enjoyed a relaxing walk along the California beach. The model added a simple gold ring to give her sexy look a bit of bling, and wore her signature blonde tresses down in beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulder.

Fans of the up-and-coming model went wild for her latest post, one which had accrued nearly 3,500 likes less than an hour after having been posted. Dozens flocked to the comments section to shower Emily with compliments.

“So beautiful,” one follower said, while another user said she was “simply gorgeous.”

One of Emily’s fans even claimed that California beaches were better when she was on them.

Emily showed off her incredible figure in another steamy shot recently posted to her Instagram account — one in which she rocked an intricately designed cream-colored bikini top that flaunted her prominent bust, covering up her bottom half with a matching sarong tied around her waist.

In another pose, she rested on top of a beach chair in front of the ocean, sporting nothing but a skimpy burgundy string bikini.

According to her website, Emily is a Detroit native and has recently moved to Los Angeles to pursue a modeling career. She also revealed that one of her passions in life is travel, and she frequently shares photos from her luxurious trips to her social media accounts — including a few snapshots from a recent stay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Not only does she frequently post provocative photos of herself, but Emily also runs an Instagram account for her adorable golden doodle puppy, Cooper.