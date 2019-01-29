‘Playboy’ Playmate Jessa Hinton Flaunts Rocking Bikini Body, Bisexual Model Wows With Sizzling-Hot Shot

Former Playboy Playmate Jessa Hinton has built up quite the following on Instagram and based on her latest post, it’s easy to see why. The 34-year-old openly bisexual model and actress went bold in both her bikini choice and her caption wording, and fans are loving it.

The new shot posted by Hinton Tuesday morning on Instagram shows the model wearing a sexy, strappy bikini as she kneels on the sand with the ocean behind her. She has one arm up and behind her head as the other one is by her side and following the curves of her rocking figure. Jessa’s red locks hang loosely in waves down her back.

Hinton is giving the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly parted, and she has her hips cocked ever so slightly to the side to show off her tanned, muscular figure. The bikini top tightly hugs the busty model’s bosom and reveals plenty of cleavage as the strappy bikini bottoms provide a fair amount of coverage while still providing a sexy look.

The lighting in this particular photo is unique and dark, allowing for Jessa herself to garner all of the attention. Hinton’s taut abs and muscular legs along with the glimmer of her belly button ring certainly have fans drooling, and it looks as if Jessa’s followers are wasting no time in showing their love for this look.

Jessa has amassed more than 1.1 million followers on the social media site and thousands made sure to like this post within the first hour it was up. Many commented as well, noting how fit and extraordinary Hinton looked in the sultry shot.

The Instagram vixen wasn’t only bold in her look, but she was also bold in her captioning as well. Granted, anybody who follows Hinton for any length of time knows that she embraces being bold and oozes with confidence as well as beauty.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Hinton has tackled a wide variety of gigs throughout her career in addition to having been a Playboy Playmate. She was a Playboy centerfold in July 2011, and she’s also had a stint as a ringside ESPN boxing reporter. These days, in addition to her Instagram modeling and related adventures, Jessa is focused on raising her son and working toward being a foster parent.

Jessa has also been vocal about being bisexual, having opened up previously to explain that she’s known this about herself since she was in junior high. Clearly, Hinton’s sexuality is just one part of who she is, and her fans love her all the more for being some comfortable and open about it.

What’s next for Jessa Hinton? Based on this latest sexy bikini shot, it seems the sky is the limit for the gorgeous vixen and social media model.