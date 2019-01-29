Fitness Model Julia Gilas Promotes Anita Herbert Swimwear

Fitness model Julia Gilas is putting those washboard abs to good use now that she is promoting Anita Herbert’s swimwear line, My Bikinita. The Ukrainian-born stunner is known for her terrific figure and insane fitness workouts and is the perfect ambassador for any swimwear line. She posted a photo of her brand new outfit on Instagram earlier today.

Standing outside on a deck, Gilas wore an electric blue two-piece swimsuit and accessorized the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses. Ever functional, she wore her hair in a sleek top knot and peered at the camera above the rim of her shades.

The 33-year-old has an impressive Instagram following with many of her fans inspired by her good looks and dedication to her fitness goals. She often posts her workout videos to encourage her fans to also live their best fitness life.

With an astounding 5 million followers, Gilas has made her mark not only in the fitness industry but on social media at large. She often promotes various products and appears to currently be modeling the My Bikinita range. In the two hours since she posted the photo, it has already gained traction among her followers.

The photo has over 16,000 likes, and many fans have also commented on the snap. The majority of the comments praise Gilas’ physique and good looks. As one fan puts it, “No one rocks it like Gilas.”

Gilas quickly rose to fame as a fitness model when she moved to the United States in 2009, per Greatest Physiques. At the time she was only 24-years-old but had a dream of becoming a fitness model. In the decade since immigrating, she has gained U.S. Citizenship and achieved the goals that she set for herself.

“Growing up, I became fortunate enough to become a model and start traveling. My modeling work in Europe gave me the opportunity to travel and see much more of the world. I believe education comes in many forms beyond school and books, and my education came from my traveling the world and learning from others I met along the way.”

It’s little wonder that fellow fitness guru Anita Herbert and Gilas have so much in common. Both women have chosen a career in the fitness and health arena. Herbert is dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and has her own fan base of 1 million followers. Herbert’s swimwear line, My Bikinita, is handmade in Miami.