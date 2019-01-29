Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Posts Adorable Tribute To Son Garry On His Birthday

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, have remained positive has Beth goes through chemotherapy treatments for the return of her throat cancer — which was diagnosed as terminal. Recently, the reality stars welcomed their first great-grandson who was born just last week to their grandson, Dakota, and now Beth has taken to her social media to give an adorable tribute to her youngest son, Garry.

In a sweet collage posted by the Dog’s Most Wanted starlet, Beth showed off snaps of her son as he has grown through the years from a toddler to a strapping young man. In the post, Beth lists all of the admirable qualities that Garry possesses and that she wishes that he will maintain now that he is an adult. She refers to him as “smart,” “reliable,” and “courageous,” while expressing her love for the young man.

In the most recent shot of Garry he stands tall while showing off his long locks, invoking the image of his father, Duane. He rocked a smart looking suit, and looked fearless as he donned a pair of sunglasses, just like his dad does. She also shared several throwback photos of her son, looking adorably blond with spiky hair flanked by his sisters and other members of their family.

Fans of the Chapman family took to Beth’s post to send well wishes of their own to the young reality star, who turned 18 on Monday.

“Nooo….Already?! Happy Birthday Garry! Where did all the time go,” one fan added.

“So handsome…little Garry boy…well not no more…love it…love you all Chapman family…prayers for you all,” another gushed.

The happy vibes Beth has been spreading on her social media recently are well received by her adoring following. Just last week, while taping their new reality show for WGN — Dog’s Most Wanted— it was revealed that the Chapman’s iconic Da Kine Bail Bonds office was closing after being bought out for demolition by a private investor.

The couple traveled to Hawaii to sign books and take photos with fans one last time at the location, and auctioned off some trademark pieces from their hit reality series’, including office furniture and cars. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the couple will seek out a new location that will be prominent in their new series, but focusing on Beth’s health and wellness as she under goes chemotherapy treatments has been the family’s main priority.

“Moving is tough, but we’ve got a bigger battle on our hands right now and need to take care of Beth. But we’re also looking forward to our new show — we’re excited about it, and something positive is what we need right now,” Duane said in a statement released by the family’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler.

Fans are eager to see what’s next for the beloved reality family, and Beth is a pro at keeping her followers up to date on the ins-and-outs of the famous bounty hunting crew.