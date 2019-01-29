Lisa Vanderpump Won’t Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After Season 9, Per ‘Radar Online’

Lisa Vanderpump may have seen the last of 'RHOBH.'

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following a Season 9 feud with her co-stars, one which is set to play out on the series’ upcoming episodes, multiple reports are suggesting she will not be featured at all when the show returns to Bravo TV for Season 10.

On January 28, Radar Online revealed that Vanderpump has decided to instead focus on her Bravo TV spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs — and her new restaurant in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesar’s Palace.

“Lisa distanced herself from all the drama and is living her best life now. She is focused on herself and the future and is not playing those catty games,” an insider explained.

In another report shared by Meaww on January 29, it was noted that a November 2018 report from E! News suggested the restaurateur would most definitely not be seen on a potential 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Lisa has only filmed on a few occasions during the beginning of filming this season, and has been absent the remainder of the time,” a source told the publication. “She has been refusing to film and… her interactions with the ladies have been solely negative. Lisa has still not returned to filming and as of now has no plan to. It’s too far gone, and Lisa agrees that she shouldn’t return at this point.”

Lisa Vanderpump has been starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show’s very first season. So imagining the show without her is difficult to do, especially considering that she and Kyle Richards are the only remaining full-time original wives of the series.

Although it is difficult to think of a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without Vanderpump, fans will likely be getting a sneak peek at what that would look like when the show returns for Season 9. After all, for the majority of production, Vanderpump was completely estranged from her co-stars — and didn’t film any of their group outings, including their road trip and their visit to Erika Girardi’s concert in Los Angeles.

While Vanderpump’s most recent outing with her co-stars has not been confirmed, it is believed that the last time the entire cast was together was back in September — at Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ wedding in Malibu, California.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, February 12. The show airs at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo TV.