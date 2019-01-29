Georgia Fowler And Megan Williams Show Off Insane Bikini Bodies While Jet Skiing

The only thing better than one Victoria’s Secret model in a bathing suit is, obviously, two Victoria’s Secret models in bathing suits!

And Megan Williams and Georgia Fowler are the living proof of that, as they treated their fans to a series of racy pictures from a steamy beach photo shoot they did together. Posted to Megan’s Instagram page, the photos show the two stunning models posing up a storm while riding a jet ski, proving that they can do anything and still maintain their model poses intact. British bombshell Megan is seen wearing a tiny zebra-patterned two-piece with bright green neon details, as well as a pair of cool green-colored shades and a green watch, while her long dark blonde locks are swept back in a sleek and wet style.

Georgia, on the other hand, dons a bright green bathing suit that had a beautiful open back, as well as orange-colored sunglasses. The New Zealand beauty put her wet hair into a messy bun and completed the look with a pink watch on her right wrist. Georgia was in charge of driving the Yamaha jet ski, and the two showed off their perfectly-sculpted bodies while having fun cruising the waves.

VS models are known to frequently work and hang out, so it’s no surprise these two were pictured together. Just a few days ago, Georgia shared a photo of herself, Megan, and fellow lingerie models Sara Sampaio and Sadie Newman. And last week, she was also photographed with Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk. Aside from their beautiful looks, these ladies have something else in common: They all know what it’s like to go through really strict diet and fitness regimes before the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place in New York City last year.

“It’s important for my job to be strong and healthy year round, and I love working out, but I definitely intensify my regime in the lead-up,” Georgia told Vogue Australia.

“I’m an absolute perfectionist and love a challenge, so in the lead-up to the show there’s no excuses.”

Fellow model Megan agrees, stating that she likes to mix things around in the fitness department, according to the Fashion Spot.

“I love to try and incorporate all types of workouts, from boxing and running to Pilates and yoga,” she said.

“The women in the show are so dedicated to training and looking after their bodies in the same way athletes do. To us, being chosen to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is like being chosen for the Olympic team. A lot of hard work goes into achieving our goal of walking in the show,” Megan added.