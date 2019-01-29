‘Sports Illustrated’ Announces Six Bikini Finalists For The ‘SI Swim Search’

The Sports Illustrated search is finally dwindling down!

Today, the publication announced that they have narrowed down their list for the #SISwimSearch to six finalists. According to SI, they received an overwhelming amount of traffic for their latest contest with over 10,000 Instagram videos and in-person interviews. First, they narrowed the list down to 67, then the sweet 16, and now it’s the final six.

According to SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day, narrowing down the field of contestants was not an easy task.

“One of the most difficult decisions of the year is choosing who moves on in the #SISwimSearch,” Day said. “Every single woman here is a superstar in the making. The personalities, the ambition and the untapped potential are so exciting to introduce to the world.”

Day went on to call each of the six finalists “unique” and “special” even though they possess the same exact quality of looking amazing in a swimsuit. The article then goes on to list all of the females who made the top six and the publication also shared a post on their Instagram account with photos of the ladies rocking bikinis. In the first photo in the set, Brooks Nader from Baton Rouge, Louisiana leans against a pillar as she rocks a sexy black bikini. She wears her long, dark locks down and looks into the camera.

The next snapshot shows Jessica Aldi from Paris France. Like Nader, she is also sporting a sexy black bikini with a gold chain across her stomach to dress it up. Then there’s Manuela Alvarez who hails from Colombia. In her beachside photo, she rocks stringy black bikini bottoms and nothing on top as she covers her breasts with her hands. To complete her look, she wears her hair down and wet and also rocks a pair of sunglasses.

The fourth image shows Veronica Pomme who is the first Polynesian woman to appear in SI. The curvy beauty shows off her figure in a black suit that exposes her booty. Next up is California born Raine Michaels. Like her counterparts, she is also pictured in a skimpy black bikini that shows off her toned and tanned body as she poses outside. Michaels wears her blonde locks down and straight for the snapshot.

And last but not least is Erin Willerton from England. It comes as no shock that she also is sporting a sexy black bikini that leaves very little to the imagination. She dresses up her look a bit with beautiful gold chained necklace and like the other women in the photos, she wears her long, brown locks down though they’re slightly curled.

So far, the image has earned the Sports Illustrated Instagram page a lot of attention with over 8,000 likes in addition to 120 plus comments.