‘This Is Us’ Young Kate, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Sold $500 Worth Of Girl Scout Cookies At The SAG Awards

The young actress peddled Thin Mints to the stars at the high-profile awards show.

This Is Us star Mackenzie Hancsicsak might want to consider getting into sales when she gets a little older. The 11-year-old actress — who plays young Kate Pearson in 1980s-era flashback scenes on the hit NBC drama — sold nearly $500 worth of Girl Scout cookies at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, according to Page Six.

At the Shrine Auditorium, Hancsicsak peddled Thins Mints and Samoas to her celebrity friends and castmates, selling about 100 boxes of cookies for this year’s fundraising drive at the SAG Awards alone. Fellow This Is Us stars Chris Sullivan (Toby), Eris Baker (Tess) and Lyric Ross (Déjà) were among Mackenzie’s castmates who made purchases. The child star’s rep told Page Six that Hancsicsak also planned to donate 20 boxes of cookies to the troops.

“I think it’s important that young girls like myself feel they can be strong,” Hancsicsak said, according to People. “I just want to show others that they can be anything they want. I act and I am a Girl Scout. We can be both while having fun and staying positive.”

Ahead of the SAG Awards, Mackenzie Hancsicsak posted to Twitter to tell attendees at the awards shows to look out for her.

“Look for me. I’ll be the one in a blue dress w/ @girlscouts thin mint cookies in my purse,” the 11-year-old This Is Us star tweeted. Mackenzie later alerted fans to let them know she would be seated at table 34 if they wanted to buy Girl Scout cookies from her.

According to ABC News, Mackenzie Hancsicsak’s clever product placement didn’t go unnoticed by the Girl Scouts of America. The organization retweeted the young actress’s sales pitch, adding, “Now the SAG Awards will be even sweeter. Don’t forget to remind everyone that those boxes are packed full with empowerment!”

This is not the first time Mackenzie Hancsicsak mixed business with cookie peddling. Last year, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman reportedly bought 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from Hancsicsak — for the show’s cast and crew to enjoy. Perhaps that’s what inspired the This Is Us scene earlier this season, one that featured Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) on an ill-fated outing with her daughters to sell Girl Scout cookies at the mall.

Mackenzie Hancsicsak’s Girl Scout cookies sales boost wasn’t the only empowering thing that happened at the SAG Awards. The This Is Us cast also took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the awards ceremony on Sunday night.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.