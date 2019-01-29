Camilla Akerberg Puts Her Booty On Display In Tiny Blue Bikini

Australian fitness guru and model Camilla Akerberg has never been one to cover up her flawless figure, and flaunted it yet again in a stunning social media post that fans went wild for.

In her latest Instagram snap, the personal trainer left little to the imagination as she posed with her friend on the edge of a beautiful pool overlooking a breathtaking scene. Camilla rocked a barely-there blue thong bikini that did her nothing but favors, exposing her curvaceous booty and toned body to her 268,000 followers on the social media platform.

In another steamy shot included in the post, the Australian bombshell swapped her blue bikini for an even skimpier white one. Camilla was captured again at the edge of the gorgeous pool in a bridge pose, showing off her insane flexibility and enviably trim midsection. A third photo shared in the post also saw the fitness model rocking another blue bikini as she lounged on an inflatable flamingo raft in the pool under the beaming sun.

Fans of the blonde beauty went wild for her latest set of sexy photos, which she shared to advertise one of a number of luxurious fitness retreats she hosts in European cities such as Tuscany and Mykonos. Within just six hours of going live, the post had accrued more than 3,300 likes, while a number of fans took to the comment section to compliment Camilla on her incredible bikini body.

“Simply beautiful as always,” one follower wrote, while another said that she was “Gorgeous.”

Camilla is a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach based in Sydney Australia, and is not shy at all about showing off her toned body, whether its in a new workout video or a sizzling shot from her day on the beach. In another recent photo shared to her Instagram last week, the 28-year-old relaxed on the sand as she put on a busty display in a plunging yellow bikini top, while her blue bikini bottoms sat high on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist and washboard abs.

The model recently detailed the daily diet and fitness regimen she follows that has helped her achieve her flawless figure.

“I limit processed foods and added sugars–although I do admit that I am the biggest sweet tooth and love to indulge in candy and chocolates on occasion,” she told the Daily Mail.

In terms of exercise, Camilla gets in the gym five days a week and frequently takes walks to keep herself active.

“Girls, you don’t need to do cardio on overload to stay toned and don’t be scared that lifting weights will make you bulky,” she explained, noting that strength training is a huge part of her personal training method.