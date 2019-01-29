‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Her Curves In Rookie Shoot Sneak Peeks

Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model Haley Kalil is living her best life at the moment, and she is sharing all of the highlights with her social media followers. The Wilhelmina model frequently embraces her silly, goofy side, and she paired some laughs with some hot and curvy bikini shots in her latest Instagram Stories.

Haley Kalil, a former Miss Minnesota, is married to NFL pro Matt Kalil of the Carolina Panthers. In addition, she is also a rookie for the upcoming Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue. Fans of the annual release will have to wait a few months yet before they get to see Haley’s full shoot, but she is sharing some fun, behind-the-scenes glimpses in some new social media updates.

Kalil is doing the shoot in Africa, and she noted that a trip like this has been on her bucket list forever. Given that, Haley explained, getting to do it with Sports Illustrated was a bonus. Heading into her rookie shoot, Haley shared several videos showing her in a bright blue bikini. She was taking the videos in a mirror as she sat on a table and talked about being in Kenya for the shoot.

The new Sports Illustrated model was anxious to show off her bikini-ready figure. However, Kalil was also joking about how she was going to go crazy eating carbs, specifically a lot of Taco Bell, as soon as she got back home.

Haley has shared numerous updates about how hard she has been working on her figure over the past few months. As she wore the gorgeous bikini ahead of her rookie shoot, Kalil joked about how she was going to take as many photos as possible before she ruined her stunning figure with her upcoming Taco Bell gorge.

The 26-year-old model has been working toward this Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” shoot for two years, ever since she attended an open casting opportunity. Kalil is clearly giddy with excitement over getting this far, and her social media followers love the combination she presents of having a great sense of humor and a gorgeous figure.

Kalil frequently posts pairs of photos that show her sexy in one shot and nerdy or goofy in another. A few days ago she did just that, joking about how people think she looks while she’s on vacation versus how she really looks. The first Instagram shot was definitely a stunning one, as it showed Haley wearing a turquoise thong bikini as she flaunted her curvy derriere and taut abs.

Given the sneak peeks that Haley Kalil shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, there is no doubt that her rookie Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” appearance is going to be gorgeous and sexy. The model and former beauty pageant winner has a stunning hourglass figure and plenty of confidence, and it shows in her latest bikini photos as she heads into her debut shoot.