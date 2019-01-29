Fitness Model Colleen Elizabeth Is Gorgeous In Gray For New Instagram Photo

The Instagram model showed off her toned and flawless figure in her latest snap.

Colleen Elizabeth is going gray in 2019 and looking glam at the same time. The fitness model shared a sultry bikini photo to Instagram on Tuesday, leaving millions of fans longing for steamy summer days at the beach.

Elizabeth channeled her inner Shakira with a saucy post that showed off her hours at the gym to full effect. Referencing the artist’s hit song “Hips Don’t Lie,” Elizabeth struck a pose in a shimmering, sequined gray string bikini. The bikini, which hugs the model’s trim figure and showed off plenty of cleavage, was accented with sparkling rings that added another touch of glam to the glittery outfit.

Elizabeth left her long blond hair flowing loosely over one shoulder, with one hand resting on her jutted hip. Her lips were painted a soft, subtle pink that contrasted well with her sun-kissed skin. Elizabeth finished off the glam look with dark eye makeup and exquisitely done eyebrows, giving the camera a steamy stare that her 445,000 Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of.

While the poolside shot of the fitness model is set in a relaxed atmosphere, there’s no rest for the extremely busy Colleen. The Instagram star has been hard at work, hitting the gym multiple times a day to maintain her extremely toned physique and posing for a variety of stunning shots — many of which she’s shared with her loyal fans.

And while she’s a big fan of staying fit — made clear by her muscular abs and ripped arms — the fitness model recently admitted that there’s one very common exercise she simply cannot stand. Elizabeth opened up on her Instagram story and confessed to fans that she really doesn’t enjoy jogging. When it comes to cardio, the fitness model would rather stick to dancing or using the Stairmaster instead of being forced to go for a run.

Despite her professed dislike for pounding the pavement, Colleen recently did give jogging another shot. Using a hilarious quote from the hit movie Anchorman as her caption, the fitness model posed on the sidewalk in a black sports bra and black leggings that showed off her rock hard abs. She had her arms above her head, her long blonde hair slicked back into a sleek ponytail, and donned a pair of sunglasses to complete the look.

Besides opening up about her own fitness likes and dislikes, Elizabeth answered several other queries during the online game of 20 Questions. She tackled topics about her dream job, love life, and the hardest parts of staying fit on the road. Elizabeth told fans that keeping up with healthy eating and fitness while away from home is probably the most challenging aspect of travel — but that she’s still living her dream job and loving every second of it!