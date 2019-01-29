Maroon 5 & NFL Donating $500,000 To Charity Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl has been dominating headlines ahead of the big event on February 3, with the entire halftime show making waves in the news. The show will feature Travis Scott and Big Boi, and will be headlined by Maroon 5.

Despite the controversy surrounding the halftime show — with Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Cardi B refusing offers to perform in response to the treatment of Colin Kaepernick — Maroon 5 accepted the offer. The controversy comes after conflict between Kaepernick and his supporters versus his critics after he started the #TakeAKnee movement. Kaepernick, while still active, would kneel during the national anthem prefacing NFL games to ostensibly raise awareness about racial injustice in America.

Less than a week ahead of the show, Maroon 5 has announced that — in collaboration with the NFL and Interscope Records — they will be making a sizable donation to charity, according to People.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America will be on the receiving end of this donation, one which will total $500,000.

The donation forms part of the NFL’s #InspireChange social justice initiative, and will “help to create positive social changes for youth in communities across the country.”

“Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time,” lead singer Adam Levine told the publication. “We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country.”

Maroon 5 and the NFL Announce $500,000 Charity Donation Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/dWKyhL7KEY — People (@people) January 29, 2019

Maroon 5 is not the only performer that will be making a sizable donation ahead of the Super Bowl halftime show. Scott announced two weeks ago that he would also be donating $500,000 with the NFL. His donation will be going to Dream Corps, another social justice organization.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott told People. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Apparently Scott only agreed to perform at the halftime show if a donation was made, due to the controversy surrounding the show.

Fans are hoping that Maroon 5 will put on a performance that over a million people requested via a recent petition. Some super-fans hope Maroon 5 will perform the song “Sweet Victory” from the SpongeBob SquarePants episode “Band Geeks.” In this episode, the underwater version of the Super Bowl — the Bubble Bowl — takes place. The petitioners say that the song could be performed in honor of SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg, who passed away in 2018.

Teasers that have been released by the band hint that they might well deliver on that wish!