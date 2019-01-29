Yovanna Ventura Rocks Skimpy Bikini While Diving With Sharks

International model Yovanna Ventura has brought the heat in yet another sizzling snap posted to her Instagram. The raven-haired vixen has been on vacation in the Bahamas and has not been shy about showing off sultry snaps of herself while hitting the beach and gearing up for adventure on her exciting trip.

In a post to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the model rocked a skimpy, floral bikini as she shimmied her way down into a pool full of sharks and various fish to take a very brave dive. As she made her way into the waters, the sea creatures began flanking her curiously, and she looked up at the camera with a confident smile.

The strapless number showed off Ventura’s ample cleavage and endless curves flawlessly. Her sun-kissed skin shimmered as the water reflected off of her toned body, and a glimpse of the skimpy bottoms were visible as she climbed down the ladder for a jaunt amongst the marine life. She wore her hair in a chic, low bun that gave off serious vacation vibes and kept the makeup clean and simple since she was heading out for a swim.

While vacationing, Ventura has been sure to update her 5.3 million followers with sultry snaps of herself enjoying the Bahamian life. Yesterday, she showed off her attire before heading out on the town and flaunted her gorgeous assets in a body-hugging black-and-gold frock. The spaghetti strapped number put her toned arms on display, and the skintight garb put her curvaceous body front and center for the snap.

She wore her long, dark hair straight down her back and topped the look off with a headband that matched her dress perfectly. Ventura accessorized with shoulder duster gold earrings and wore contouring to accent her flawless features. Rocking a smokey eyeshadow and long, luscious lashes, she finished the look with a nude lipstick that made her plump pout stand out.

The shot that had fans going wild while she enjoyed her week in paradise was a sandy photoshoot where the glamour model showed off some sideboob and her voluptuous curves by going topless. Covered in sand with her hair drenched in salty waves after taking a dip in the ocean, the sultry snap was liked over 110,000 times since posted.

For that shot, Ventura covered up her most delicate assets with her arms and rocked a flesh-colored pair of bikini bottoms that hugged her body and ample curves. With the gorgeous ocean behind her, she turned her body ever so slightly toward the camera to give off the best angle for the shot, and so her entire trim body was on display.

Though her vacation is coming to an end, as evident by the snaps posted to her Instagram story where she revealed she was reluctant to leave the stunning beachside property, fans of Ventura will be anxiously awaiting to see what the gorgeous model will be up to next.