Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Christie Brinkley’s 20-Year-Old Daughter, Rocks Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini At The Beach

Sailor showed off her assets in the sand in Sydney.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is showing off her assets in a new snap posted to Instagram. Daily Mail reports that the 20-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook was showing off her insane body in a leopard-print bikini in the skin-baring photo she shared with her followers while hitting the beach this week, posing for the camera while covered in sand.

Sailor could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she enjoyed some downtime in the sun while down under in Australia, posting the proof for her followers on January 29.

The new snap showed her posing over her shoulder as she flaunting her impressive tan for the world while rocking her fun animal-print two-piece and some wet hair after likely taking a dip in the ocean. She teased in the caption that she was having a pretty great time while the other side of the world.

Fans flooded the comments section of the upload with praise for the stunning aspiring model, sharing sweet messages after seeing Brinkley-Cook proudly revealing her toned body.

“You’re beautiful, it shines from within,” one fan told Sailor alongside a red heart emoji. Another commented, “Look of pure happiness. And why not? Australia is a beach lover’s dream. Have the best fun!!!”

Another joked in the comments section of the upload, in which Sailor tagged her location as being by the coast in Sydney, Australia, that the “Australian tourism organization sends its many thanks” alongside several fire emojis and a bikini emoji.

Daily Mail reported that she also gave fans a better look at the back of her leopard-print bikini with another photo showing off her tan on Instagram Stories.

But this certainly isn’t the first time the star has showed off her body in a two-piece.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Brinkley-Cook revealed her amazing bikini body – including her seriously flat stomach – in a yellow bikini earlier this week as she enjoyed the heat during a trip to Bondi, New South Wales, during her Australian adventure.

Posing up against a brick wall in the bright swimwear with her hands up in the air over her head, she had her long blonde hair tied up in a ponytail and told her thousands of followers that she was experiencing a pretty hot day.

Prior to that, Christie’s youngest daughter told fans on January 8 that she’d actually made the big move to Australia as she flaunted her seriously toned body with a mirror selfie while wearing a bright orange bikini.

“Greetings from Aus! where i can work in a bustling city then take a 10 min uber to the most beautiful beach for a dip,” she shared on Instagram.

“3 days into living here and I f***ing love it,” Sailor then added, using a sunshine emoji in her caption.