‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Has Mixed Feelings About Sarah, Leo’s Mother Comes To Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week reveal that there will certainly be some relationship issues, as well as some big mama drama in Salem for fans to watch.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) finds out about Sarah Horton’s (Lindsey Godfrey) latest decision to take her cheating fiance, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), back. The couple first came to Salem together last year and announced that they had met in medical school and formed a romance.

The pair then surprised their friends and family members with the news that they were engaged, which prompted Sarah’s mother, Maggie Horton, to throw her daughter and future son-in-law a big engagement party. However, everything changed for the couple that night when Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) revealed that the baby girl she and her mother, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), had been trying to pass off as her sister was actually Mimi’s daughter with Rex.

Rex was shocked to find out that he had a child stemming from a one-night stand with his former girlfriend, and Sarah was hurt and in disbelief that her fiance had cheated on her. She dumped him right then and there and called off the wedding in front of everyone. Although Rex tried everything he could think of to win Sarah’s heart back, she refused and he eventually left town to bond with his daughter.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah makes a startling confession to Rex.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/7w7diUBMpZ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 29, 2019

When Rex returned to Salem, Days of our Lives fans watched as she made another shocking confession to Sarah about sleeping with her sister. Sarah still refused to take him back, but eventually gave in. Now, Eric will be surprised to learn that Sarah has decided to resume her romance with his younger brother, especially after he had gotten so close to her in the months since they had ended their engagement.

Elsewhere in Salem, fans will watch as Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) gets a shocking surprise in the form of his mother. Fans have watched as Leo has bashed his mother time after time, hinting that the pair doesn’t exactly have a good relationship. So, when she shows up in Salem, it will make for some interesting interactions between the two of them.

Meanwhile, Melinda Trask will threaten Marlena Evans about staying quiet about Haley, while JJ learns the details of his new friend’s big secret.

