Amanda Lee Hits The Beach In Bright Pink Bikini

Amanda Lee is rocking a bright pink bikini as she soaks up some sun. The Instagram model and fitness guru recently posted a social media snapshot of herself wearing the neon ensemble to start off the week.

On Monday, Jan. 28, Amanda Lee took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself sporting the bright pink bikini as she did a little relaxing and reflecting on the beach.

In the photograph, Lee is seen donning the vivid bathing suit as she shows off her toned body for all of her fitness followers. Amanda has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in long, loose straight strands, which fall over her shoulder and down her back in the photograph.

Lee also tugs at the strap of her bikini bottoms while she looks out over the beach. She also wears multiple gold bracelets on her right wrist and wears a very natural. make up look on her sun-kissed face, which includes a bronzed glow and light pink lips.

In the background of the photo a gorgeous blue sky can be seen as the sand stretches down to meet the ocean waves. In the caption of the photo, Lee reveals that she’s in no rush, as she also tags Boutine in L.A., where she apparently got her bright pink bikini.

On Amanda Lee’s website, she offers her followers products such as her ebook, where she helps them build the body of their dreams. She also has some products such as work out bands and fanny packs for her fans to purchase.

In the past Amanda has trained the Kardashians sisters, and has become good friends with the famous family. Lee is often seen hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian, whom she’s been spotted at events with, playing tennis with, and even heading to Mexico with for an all-girls vacation.

Meanwhile, she’s also modeled for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line, and helped Kim Kardashian achieve her dream body as well.

“With them and for myself I’m really big on HIIT training which is high intensity interval training, so it’s mostly geared towards toning, lifting, tightening and fat burning, even though that’s not a main goal,” Lee previously told ELLE.

“We work a lot with resistance bands, we work a lot with a step, you’ve seen it I’m sure in a lot of my workout videos where we do little routines with the step, with the bosu ball,” she added.

Fans can see more of Amanda Lee by following her on Instagram.