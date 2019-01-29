Robert Mueller Is ‘Single Most Powerful Person In America,’ Says Tucker Carlson

According to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, special counsel Robert Mueller is more powerful than President Donald Trump. Mueller is, according to the host, the “single most powerful person” in the United States.

In an opening monologue of the tremendously popular Tucker Carlson Tonight, in the aftermath of longtime Republican operative Roger Stone’s indictment, the conservative journalist took on Robert Mueller, warning viewers that the special counsel could “send armed men” to their homes “because he feels like it,” the Washington Examiner reports.

“Nobody controls Robert Mueller,” Carlson began the fiery monologue.

“Mueller can send armed men to your home to roust you from bed at gunpoint because he feels like it and there’s nothing you or anyone else can do about it,” he said, before claiming that Mueller can do “whatever he wants” because he “cannot be fired.”

As the Washington Examiner notes, according to most legal experts, Carlson’s statement simply does not hold water.

Mueller could be controlled by the Justice Department and by Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein who appointed him. Incoming Attorney General William Barr could interfere in the special counsel’s probe into Russian election interference as well, although he has testified that he would rather let Mueller and his team roam free and bring the investigation to an end. President Donald Trump, however, does not have the authority to fire Mueller.

But according to Tucker Carlson, Robert Mueller is “the single most powerful person in America and yet nobody voted for him.”

According to the host, the fact that Mueller has not been democratically elected, and the fact that he has zero accountability, is “a living rebuke to the principles” of the American democratic system.

Although Carlson’s statements may not come as a surprise to some — given that he is considered a loyal Trump supporter — the host has openly criticized the president on a few occasions.

For instance, in a recent interview with the Swiss weekly Die Weltwoche, Carlson opined that Trump is simply “not capable” of sustained focus, adding that the president has let his supporters down by not fulfilling some of his key campaign promises. The failure to build a border wall, the failure to de-fund planned parenthood, and the fact that the Affordable Care Act — known as Obamacare — has not been repealed demonstrate that Trump has failed to deliver, according to the conservative host.

Carlson’s sentiment about Robert Mueller is shared by constitutional lawyer and frequent Trump defender Alan Dershowitz. As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, in an op-ed penned for the Hill following the indictment of Roger Stone, Dershowitz criticized the special counsel’s investigation, arguing that Stone’s indictment “follows a long pattern that should raise serious concerns” about the Russia probe.