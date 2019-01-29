Julia Chavanne Eats Pizza In Maldives Throwback

Julia Chavanne is doing something in her latest social media posts that not most fitness and Instagram models do, enjoying a delicious looking pizza.

In her latest Instagram throwback snapshot, Julia Chavanne is seen smiling happily as she digs into a large, cheesy pizza while sporting a sexy red bikini. The German model seems to know the importance of balance and does not deprive herself of little treats, despite the fact that she obviously hits the gym hard.

In the photos, Julia is seen wearing a skimpy red bikini. The triangle top leaves little to the imagination with many see-through elements, including lace that hardly covers up her chest, leaving her cleavage to pop out.

The red bikini bottoms are also lace and tie at the sides. The model wears some belly chains around her mid-section to add a little bling to her beachy look and shows off her insanely toned abs, arms, and legs in the process.

Chavanne has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and worn in loose, natural-looking waves that are perfect for some fun in the sun. She also sports a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and a dark pink color on her lips. She holds a plate of pizza in one hand, and a slice of the pie in another as she laughs and smiles while biting into the cheesy treat.

In the caption of the sexy snapshot, Julia Chavanne reveals that pizza is “pure happiness” and that while the photo is a throwback, she can’t wait to yet again be in a skimpy bikini in the warm sun.

On Julia’s website, the model tells her fans that she’s 21-years-old and studying business administration at the Vienna University of Economics and Business while working at a marketing assistant.

The Austrian beauty also opens up about her passion for fitness, and some of her health goals, revealing that she strives to help her Instagram followers with their own health and fitness journeys.

“I have made it my mission to bring healthy and clean recipes to the reader, of course, to accompany you on your way to a fit and balanced lifestyle. I mainly share my recipe ideas and workout tips via Instagram, where I mainly show you my personal progress, but also on this blog. My wish is to present you many informative and exciting tips about me and my life,” Chavanne says.

Fans can see more of Julia Chavanne by following her on Instagram.