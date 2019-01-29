Robert Mueller May Indict Someone Else Soon, ‘CNN’ Reports

The day after the acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, indicated in a televised press conference that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe will soon wrap up, a new report says additional indictments may be on the way.

According to CNN, the attorney for Mueller witness Andrew Miller said that Mueller “still wants witness testimony for a federal grand jury.” That indicates the possibility of either additional charges against Roger Stone, or new charges against a different defendant.

Miller formerly worked for the controversial political operative Stone, who was indicted last Friday on seven counts, including obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and making false statements. Miller’s lawyer, Paul Kamenar, told the network that “the special counsel has advised me the grand jury is still interested in Andrew Miller, and they consider the case still a live case.”

Per Inquisitr, new grand jury testimony was heard last Thursday, leading to Stone being arrested in a pre-dawn raid at his Florida home on Friday morning, which was caught on camera by CNN.

The 35-year-old Miller has been fighting a subpoena from the special counsel’s office while arguing that Mueller’s appointment was illegal. Miller worked as a legal marijuana farmer in California and as a house painter in between stints with Stone, CNN reported last year.

Roger Stone, a longtime informal adviser to President Trump, will appear in court on Tuesday on charges in the special counsel investigation https://t.co/UsYUCYdEhc — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 29, 2019

Whitaker, who is acting attorney general pending the confirmation of nominee William Barr, said in an interview Monday that the investigation was wrapping up, which echoed an email his wife had sent to that effect earlier this month. However, a variety of experts in recent days have stated that there’s no reason to think the Mueller probe is close to over, according to Inquisitr.

Speculation has centered on Donald Trump Jr. as a possible target for future Mueller indictments, per Newsweek.

The acting attorney general was also heavily criticized for sweating profusely during the press conference.

Here's the clip of Whitaker's comments on the Mueller investigation, saying (1) he's been fully briefed, (2) there will be a final report, (3) he thinks the investigation is close to being completed. pic.twitter.com/rwIXiQ7r6i — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 28, 2019

Whitaker also confirmed in the statement that the Mueller probe will conclude with a final report. That information, while assumed by many, has not ever been confirmed by Mueller’s office. What’s unclear, however, is whether the report will be released to the public.

Appointed following the resignation last November of previous attorney general Jeff Sessions, Whitaker has nominal oversight of the special counsel’s investigation. Barr, the nominee to succeed him, would take over supervision of the probe and has said that he will not interfere with it. Sessions, to the president’s vocal annoyance, had recused himself from anything having to do with the Russia investigation.