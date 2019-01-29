‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Her Childhood And Wanting To Reconnect With Her Mom

Longtime fans of MTV’s hit show Teen Mom 2 likely know about Kailyn Lowry’s tumultuous relationship with her mother. However, on the most recent episode of the show, Kailyn opened up about the idea of reconnecting with her mother.

According to MTV News, it was at her youngest son’s birthday party that Kail started to wonder about the prospect of reconnecting with her mother. Although Kail and the father of her son are not together, he and his family attended the birthday party and although there was potential for there to be drama, things went well with no drama.

With Lux’s dad and his family being involved in his life, Kail realized that her two older sons also had their fathers and their fathers’ families involved. With her sons knowing their fathers’ sides of their families, Kailyn wanted her sons to be able to know her family as well. However, that isn’t the easiest thing considering Kailyn’s past with her mother.

Kailyn opened up about growing up with her mother, saying, “she’d be sober for a week, and then she’d go missing for week. I didn’t see her; I’d be looking out the window. I was Isaac’s age, staying home by myself. I had every bar in town’s number memorized. I would call and ask, ‘Is my mom there?'”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn invited fellow Teen Mom stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell on her Coffee Convos podcast. Both Tyler and Catelynn had rough childhoods as well and were able to give Kailyn advice on how to handle things.

Kail admitted that when her mother is sober, she is “such a good person.” However, Kailyn still wonders if she is ready to reconnect with her mother.

Fans met Kailyn Lowry on her episode of 16 and Pregnant which aired in 2010. After finding out she was pregnant with her son, Kailyn had little support from her family and ended up moving in with her boyfriend at the time and his family. She later went on to get her own place. She has since married and divorced and had two more sons.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV earlier this month. The show continues to follow Kailyn Lowry and her three sons along with the other four cast members. Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus all returned for Season 9 of the show to continue sharing their stories.

This season, Kail’s storyline will focus a lot on whether or not to reconnect with her mother.