Mo’Nique Talks Conflict With ‘The View’ Star Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Perry And Netflix Boycott To ‘Vulture’

Mo’Nique spoke to Vulture for a revealing new interview where she maintains her claim she felt she was “blackballed” by the industry after her Oscar win in 2009 for the feature film Precious, as well as speaking more in-depth about an on-air conflict with Whoopi Goldberg during her appearance on The View in 2018.

It was in January of 2018, that Mo’Nique posted a video on her Instagram urging her fans to join her in boycotting Netflix. She said her boycott was due to what she alleged was gender and racial bias.

Mo’Nique alleged that Netflix offered her $500,000 for her own stand-up special. She believed she should earn more, noting the $11M paycheck Amy Schumer received and the $40 and 60M Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were paid for their subsequent Netflix comedy specials, per Essence. The comedienne was reportedly told by the network, per her Vulture interview, that Netflix pays comedians based on how many people would watch their special.

Since winning her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Precious, Mo’Nique alleges she has worked far less. The actress and comedienne stated to Vulture, “No one’s ever heard of me being difficult, being a problem, being nothing until this movie Precious came. Until Mo’Nique said some words that sound like ‘no.’ Then it’s, ‘Oh my God, you’re a problem.’ ”

Mo’Nique alleged Perry said to her, ” ‘I really thought, had you played by the rules, your career would be different’ — not by the golden rules, their rules — you have to ask yourself, What does that mean?”

In June of 2018, Mo’Nique released an alleged phone conversation between herself, Perry and her husband-manager Sydney, per a story published by Rolling Out. In the recordings, Tyler allegedly admitted that the “difficult to work with” label Mo’Nique had been given since the film’s release was “unfair.”

In the conversation, Perry also allegedly admitted he believed Mo’Nique should have been paid to promote the movie Precious overseas, an issue that Mo’Nique has stood her ground on and has received blowback about since she claims she was asked to provide her own transportation to overseas press events to promote the film.

In 2015, the film’s director Lee Daniels addressed an interview that Mo’Nique did with The Hollywood Reporter regarding her being “blackballed” in Hollywood after the film’s release.

He said in a statement to THR in response that the actress “demands through Precious were not always in line with the campaign” but considered her a friend and would consider her for future parts.

Soon after Mo’Nique announced her boycott of Netflix, she appeared on The View.

Per the Vulture interview, during her time on The View to discuss what occurred between herself, Perry, and promotion of the film Precious, Goldberg reportedly stopped Mo’Nique by stating, “I’m going to stop you because, contractually, when you make a movie, regardless of who you sign the deal with, your job is to go and promote said movie.”

Goldberg then stated to Mo’Nique on The View, “And we’ve had this conversation, and I said if you had called me I could’ve schooled you on what was expected.”

Mo’Nique said to Vulture, “When I sat there on that platform on The View, I felt sorry. I had empathy for my sister Whoopi Goldberg. Because what you’re saying to me is, “You must work for free. I could’ve schooled you.” The very thing I went to The View to speak about was the very thing I experienced on The View. You give me three minutes to talk about inequality? Well, I was there the whole show. When you have a woman saying, “I could have schooled you,” someone would say, ‘What was the schooling going to be?’ ”

Mo’Nique also revealed a private conversation she had with The View host regarding the situation, where she told Goldberg she wanted to stand up for her rights for “the little sister who’s not here yet.”

Mo’Nique is currently appearing in a Las Vegas residency at SLS Hotel’s Sayers Club.