Kate Hudson Breastfeeds Daughter Rani Mid-Workout In New Video

Kate's showing off her supermom side in a new workout video.

Kate Hudson isn’t letting being a new mom to daughter Rani Rose slow her down as she gets her all-important workouts in. Per People, the stunning star could be seen breastfeeding her 3-month-old daughter while working out with friends in a new video posted to Instagram Stories by Erin Foster, the stepsister of her boyfriend – and Rani’s dad – Danny Fujikawa.

In the new social media clip, Kate could be seen doing a number of different exercises including leg lifts, squats, and static lunges while showing off her supermom side by feeding her baby girl.

Proving that she’s already getting her pre-baby body back after welcoming Rani into the world in October, Hudson showed off her amazing figure in a pair of skintight black leggings, a red sports bra, and a long-sleeved cropped gray top which were likely pieces from her popular Fabletics athleisure line.

After giving Rani her lunch, Kate continued on with her workout with her baby girl in her arms.

Erin then told her followers after sharing the video of the Almost Famous actress on her social media account this week, “Motherhood doesn’t slow us down” while filming Kate still working hard and getting her exercise in with little Rani during their group fitness session.

Hudson’s been very open about the important role exercise plays in her life multiple times in the past and even spoke out about her desire to get back into her fitness routine following the birth of her first baby girl, her third child, last year.

“The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself,” Hudson told her Instagram followers back in November, per Women’s Health, of how she was starting back with exercising.

“For me that means my health,” she continued. “Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine.”

She previously revealed that one of her favorite go-to workout routines is Pilates, which she claimed on Instagram just makes her feel better.

“Pilates is my go to. Pilates gets harder the more used to it you get so nothing is ever easy, which I love,” Kate told Women’s Health UK in an interview last year. “After class, I feel three inches taller, light on my feet and long. Building is important, but, when it comes to exercise, elongating is what I’m all about.”

She also revealed to the outlet that hiking, circuits, and cycling are some of her go-to exercises, telling the outlet of the latter, “I spin sometimes but, for me, peloton is the best no-excuse workout – especially if I only have 20 minutes to spare.”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“And I love riding my bike – to me, that’s not a workout,” Hudson, who is mom to Rani as well as her two older sons, 7-year-old Bingham, and 15-year-old Ryder, then added.

But while she may have got her daughter in on her workout routine this week, the star’s also proven over the last three months that she also likes to get in a little downtime with her baby girl.

As the Inquisitr reported back in December, Kate shared the most adorable photo on Instagram that showed her sharing a cuddle with her daughter as she sweetly held her on her lap while touching noses.