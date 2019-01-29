‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Splashes Around In Sexy New Video

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is heating up the winter months with her sexy social media posts. The blonde bombshell recently shared a brand new video sure to have the hearts of some of her followers racing.

On Monday, January 29, Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram story to share a quick clip of herself frolicking in the water in a barely-there, lime green bikini. The model is seen splashing around in a small pool of water as she seems to be posing for some racy photos.

In the video, Pelas wears a neon green, string bikini with a classic triangle top. The model has her long, blonde hair slicked back as her damp mane falls down her back.

Lindsey also wears a full face of makeup in the video, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, prominent lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also sports a light pink, natural-looking lip color as she splashes water over her ample cleavage while seemingly trying to get the perfect photograph.

Pelas’ flat tummy and toned abs are also on full display in the sexy social media clip. Lindsey reveals in the caption of the video that she has some of her 2019 calendars autographed and for sale, and encourages her fans to scoop them up quickly.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lindsey Pelas is much more than just a pretty face. The model previously revealed to Maxim Italy that she comes from a huge family, where she is one of nine siblings, having five sisters and three brothers.

The Playboy vixen was raised in Louisiana, where she attended LSU and earned her degree in history. Lindsey later moved to West Hollywood and began to focus on her modeling career.

However, she’s not just a model. Pelas has had acting roles in films such as The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction. She has also had made appearances in TV shows, such as Shadow Zone.

Lindsey also hosts her very own podcast, titled Eyes Up Here, where she talks to her guests about topics such as jealousy, nudity, business, female empowerment, how to deal with haters, plastic surgery, and much more.

Recently, Pelas opened up about her life to Husskie, revealing that there are a lot of notions about her that simply aren’t true.

“A lot of people assume I’m mean, materialistic, and shallow – and I’m exactly the opposite. I’m really empathetic, down to earth (being a southern girl from Louisiana), and I’m quick-witted,” she revealed.

Fans can see more of Lindsey Pelas by following her on Instagram.