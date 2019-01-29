Here’s When Carrie Underwood Will Return To Work After Giving Birth To Baby Jacob

Carrie won't be wasting much time after becoming a mom of two.

Carrie Underwood may only have given birth to her second child, a baby boy named Jacob Bryan, on January 23, but don’t expect her to be taking too much time away on maternity leave. Speaking to PopCulture.com in a new interview, Underwood’s support act for her upcoming Cry Pretty 360 Tour revealed that the star will, in fact, be back in action sooner rather than later.

Runaway June, who is supporting the country star on her huge North American tour alongside country duo Maddie & Tae, admitted that Carrie will be returning to work “really soon” as they start preparations for the big production that’s set to kick off in North Carolina on May 1.

“We haven’t talked to her, but we will soon ’cause we start rehearsing really soon for the tour,” Runaway June band member Naomi Cooke revealed when asked about how Underwood’s doing after becoming a mom for the second time earlier this month.

She then added that she and her fellow bandmates “can’t wait to get our hands on that baby” while referring to newborn Jacob and also teased that they already have some big ideas for the tour. Just like her previous Storyteller: Stories In The Round Tour, Underwood’s latest production will include a stage in the center of the arena for a 360-degree view.

“We’re really excited to get on that stage that she has,” Naomi told the outlet of Carrie’s unique center stage idea. “She has a 360 [degree] stage and it’s gonna require an entirely different show from us to be on that stage. So there’s a lot of excitement.”

Though Underwood’s stayed pretty much under the radar since announcing last week that she and husband Mike Fisher had welcomed their second child together, the star admitted last year that she’ll most definitely be hitting the road with both of her kids when her new tour kicks off in the spring.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” Carrie told The Tennessean of taking her newborn baby and her 3-year-old son Isaiah on tour with her. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go.”

The star then added that she’ll be diving headfirst straight into “working Momville” after the birth, but added, “no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, both Underwood and Fisher shared photos of their new baby boy on Instagram last week as well as sweet and gushing messages about their bundle of joy.

In his sweet social media post, Mike touched on his and Carrie’s difficult road to pregnancy. He admitted to his followers that they both worried that they wouldn’t be able to give their son Isaiah a sibling after tragically having three miscarriages before falling pregnant with Jacob.

He then referred to his second son as a “miracle baby.”