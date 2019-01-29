Jasmine Sanders Poses Up A Storm During Beach Getaway In Mexico

Jasmine Sanders has been feeding her social media followers lots of envy-inducing pictures from her latest trip to Mexico.

And on Monday, she took to Instagram to share yet another couple of racy snaps from her sun-soaked getaway to Tulum, where she posed in a sexy brown swimsuit that put her incredible figure on full display. The model posed up a storm in a pretty little room that featured a vintage purple armchair and several big dream catchers. She stood up barefoot and leaned with one hand on the couch while raising the other one to her face and gazing at the camera seductively. Jasmine’s plunging one-piece revealed her ample cleavage, and she showed off her impeccable tan as she wore her dark-blonde curls down in a beachy-style, completing her look with an ankle bracelet and a delicate necklace.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit babe, also known as the Golden Barbie, is no stranger to the bikini snaps, and she has treated her 3.3 million Instagram followers to a series of raunchy posts from her idyllic escapade to Mexico. Her latest photos racked up over 31,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in just under 18 hours. Jasmine’s fans were quick to run to the comment section and shower her with praise, leaving comments such as “Body goals,” “Gorgeous,” and “You look like art,” as well as lots of heart-eyed and fire emojis. One user even went as far as saying, “These recent posts have been so amazing! I loved the Tokyo pictures but these!! You look absolutely beautiful and natural, and genuine in your smiles and laughs! I love the good vibes!”

The 27-year-old has seen a rise in stardom in the past couple of years, and she has fronted campaigns with Jeremy Scott and UGG, and walked for major fashion names such as Moschino and Miu Miu. In an interview with Glamour, she talked about which of her peers she looks up to for inspiration and motivation.

“Adriana Lima. She’s completely the full package, down to her personality and the way she treats everybody when she walks in the room. She’s completely gorgeous from the inside out, she’s walked every runway and been on every cover. She’s amazing,” Jasmine said.

She also revealed that she often asks her friend Kim Kardashian for advice, especially when it’s relationship-related.