Bella Thorne Speaks Out About ‘Open Relationship’ With Male Rapper And Female YouTube Star Per ‘People’

Bella Thorne has spoken out about her open relationship with both rapper Mod Sun and singer and YouTube influencer Tana Mongeau, revealing that it can be difficult for outsiders to understand the “bond” she shares with both her loves.

The interview where Thorne spoke out about her commitment to both Sun and Mongeau was for Gay Times Magazine. People Magazine published excerpts of the interview with Thorne.

“I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana,” Thorne said of her relationships.

“Yeah, we joke around about poly [polyamory], but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is,” she remarked to the outlet.

Polyamory is the practice of, or desire for, intimate relationships with more than one partner, with the consent of all partners involved.

The 21-year-old Thorne has been outspoken about her sexuality. The actress is at peace with her decision to come out as bisexual but revealed that she has also had to face criticism, particularly as an actress, as she looked for work in Hollywood.

Despite the conversation continuing to evolve for those who identify as gay, straight, bisexual or pansexual, Thorne remarked to the outlet that she feels she has lost work because of her choice to come out.

She told Gay Times, “There were a few places on the acting side that were very negative about it. There was someone who, right after I came out, canceled my audition. It’s not like anybody comes up to you and says, ‘Well, you’re gay so I’m not going to hire you’.”

Thorne also noted that she felt certain people were “tiptoeing” around her, per Cosmopolitan, and that they “acted differently” towards her after she came out in 2016, just one week after she split from longtime boyfriend Greg Sulkin.

The New York Post reported in October 2018 that Thorne called her relationships with Sun and Mongeau “awesome,” noting “I really am living the best of both worlds.” She regularly posts photos of the “throuple” on her Instagram.

Thorne got her big break in 2010, at the age of 13, on the Disney series Shake It Up as the character of CeCe Jones. Her co-star in the series was Zendaya, who played her best friend Rocky Blue.

Despite her feelings of judgment in Hollywood, Thorne continues to be a busy working actress. She was recently seen in the films I Still See You, Assassination Nation, Ride and the Lifetime film Conrad & Michelle: If Words Could Kill.

The February 2019 issue of Gay Times Magazine with Thorne’s featured story, goes on sale January 30.