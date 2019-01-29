Ukrainian Bombshell Leanna Bartlett Reveals Skimpy Black Bikini Beneath Chain Mesh Wrap

Instagram model Leanna Bartlett left little to the imagination when she supposedly wore a cover-up over her bikini. The only problem is that the cover-up revealed every naughty detail beneath its chain mesh fabric.

The blonde bombshell is not shy when it comes to posting sexy photos of herself online. This particular image is no exception as she turns up the heat in a swimsuit which clings to her every curve. The Ukrainian-born Bartlett wore a black chain mesh dress, which resembles a fishnet weave, over a very skimpy black bikini and teeny thong.

The bikini model went for a beach-glam look proving that you can dress up even the skimpiest of outfits with purposeful grooming. Bartlett styled her mane with side-swept bangs and let her golden tresses cascade down her back in soft, loose waves. She wore a smoky eye and nude lips and took care to accentuate her stunning cheekbones.

Bartlett presented a profile view of her voluptuous figure, showing off sideboob and her tiny waist. She posed by thrusting her hair backward, opening her legs wide, and staring into the distance. The 33-year-old model has been modeling for nearly a decade and her experience shows as she works the camera for this titillating image.

The bikini model is also an aspiring actress and had a small role in the blockbuster movie The Other Woman. However, it is her willingness to push the envelope which has made her one of the most recognizable faces on social media. With a massive fan base of 3.1 million people, many follow her just to see what risqué photo she posts next.

This particular image is no exception. In less than a day, the snap has garnered over 46,000 likes with many of Bartlett’s fans posting a comment on the pic. Most of her star-struck followers commented on the social media star’s beauty.

“You should be the next Bond girl.” “Oh wow, you just look amazing.”

In an interview with Social Lifestyle Magazine, the blonde vixen revealed how she feels about modeling. She was specifically asked what the best and worst things were about being a model.