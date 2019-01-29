Martha Hunt Dons Brown Bikini In Swimming Pool Snap

Martha Hunt is clearly over the winter weather as she is already gearing up for yet another sun-soaked escapade.

The model took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of herself in a tiny brown bikini while entering a swimming pool filled with clear blue water that certainly had her 3.1 million followers drowning in envy. She put her modelling skills to work in the pretty two-piece, showcasing her busty assets and rock-hard abs while smiling at the camera. The Victoria’s Secret Angel had her blonde locks swept to one side in a stylish and casual look, and she donned minimal makeup, which made her bright blue eyes the center of the attention.

Martha’s latest snap racked up over 61,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in just 12 hours, as she asked her followers if they could guess where she’s heading to next while she packed up to go “somewhere warmer.” While some did try to find out what her next location will be (Maldives, Bali, and India were some of the options), most just showered her with compliments, including “Wonderful,” “Nice and toned,” “Astonishing,” and lots of heart-eyed and fire emojis.

The 29-year-old also posted an Instagram story of her adorable dog, in which she’s heard asking him “Are you gonna miss mommy?” Fans of the blonde bombshell will have to wait to find out where in the world she’s heading next, but in the meanwhile they can check out her raunchy new photo for Maxim magazine, in which she posed topless.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the magazine shared a sultry black-and-white snapshot of the VS model wearing nothing but panties and a pair of thigh-high boots. In the photo, she is holding a phone in front of her while she waits for the hair stylist to finish getting her blonde locks ready for the shoot, but her makeup appears to be completed. Martha’s candid moment was captured by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

The Wilson, North Carolina, native has been rocking the Victoria’s Secret runway since 2013, and was given the much-coveted Angel position in 2015. Back in October, she talked to Hello! magazine, and opened up about her modelling journey, and what it’s like to be a part of one of the biggest fashion shows in the world.

“The energy backstage at the Victoria’s Secret show is unlike at any other show.”

“Everyone is so excited and has worked so hard to get to that point. The energy truly is palpable. Everyone is in such a good mood and it’s a positive atmosphere. Everyone is saying, ‘Well done, you killed it out there’, and ‘You did such a great job’ – it just feels very empowering,” she said.