‘The Bachelor’ Star Bekah Martinez Flaunts Huge Baby Bump In A Bikini Just Two Days Before Due Date

Bekah showed off her bare bump at the beach just two days before her due date.

Pregnant former The Bachelor star Bekah Martinez is showing off her huge baby bump in a bikini just two days before she’s expected to give birth to her first child. As reported by Daily Mail this week, the reality star – who competed to win Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on Season 22 of the hit ABC dating show – was proudly showing off her growing middle as she hit the beach over the weekend.

Bekah revealed her bare baby bump to the world in a skimpy two-piece on her boyfriend’s Instagram Stories as she readies for the impending birth of her first child with her due date on January 29.

The adorable photo showed Martinez rocking a tiny white bikini top with the straps down and a pair of black bottoms with a purple band that fit just underneath her big bump.

The 23-year-old kept her eyes and her head shielded from the sun in a brimmed sunhat as she enjoyed some downtime on the sand and also had a scarf wrapped around her neck as she sweetly smiled for the camera.

Bekah is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Grayston Leonard, who joked in a caption written on the photo that it could potentially be her last trip to the beach while pregnant as they prepare to become parents any day now.

Bekah Martinez Shows Off Baby Bump and Says She Feels at 'Peace' Two Days Before Her Due Date https://t.co/evOkcLc4Wq — People (@people) January 28, 2019

“Maybe her last preggo trip to the beach,” he wrote.

Martinez also opened up about her pregnancy on the social media site over the weekend, confirming to fans that her due date is on January 29.

“I know my due date is Tuesday, but I am a couple weeks more,” she revealed in a post on Instagram. “I trust my baby and I trust my body. He or she will come when they’re fully ready for the journey earth-side.”

The former Bachelor star also joked that she’d learned throughout her pregnancy to have “super-human patience” while waiting for her baby boy or baby girl to arrive.

Bekah confirmed the exciting news that she was about to become a mom to PureWow back in September.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?'” she admitted to the site of her reaction to finding out she was expecting, revealing that she took three pregnancy tests just to be sure.

“I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests,” Martinez revealed to the site. “They, of course, were both positive.”

She’s also been giving fans plenty of glimpses at her bump – both covered by her clothes and not – over the past few months as she awaits the birth of her baby.

Earlier this month, Bekah shared a photo to her Instagram page showing her wearing nothing but a large white blanket as she put her bare bump on full-display at 38 weeks pregnant while posing outdoors.