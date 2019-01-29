Bella Hadid Flaunts Incredible Figure In New Photo Shoot

Bella Hadid is no stranger to the sexy bikini photos, and what better way to get through the winter than by modelling for a beachwear brand?

The model took to her Instagram stories to repost a photo originally shared on the Dipped in Blue page, which showed her striking a sultry pose while wearing one of their two-piece sets. Donning the nude barely-there bikini, Bella looked at the camera while she sunbathed on a boat and flaunted her insane hourglass figure that has made her one of the most coveted models in the fashion industry these days. She paired the nude ensemble with a pair of cool rectangular shades and a pair of hoop earrings, and she pulled her hair up with the help of a blue scrunchy as she appeared to be wearing no makeup whatsoever. According to the Dipped in Blue website, the 22-year-old beauty is wearing the Billie Top model, which costs $90, and matching bottoms.

She seems happy to be basking in the sun while sitting on the brown leather seats of what appears to be a luxurious boat, as the deck and the water can be seen in the background. There’s also a male figure standing up in the far right corner of the snap, and Bella’s reflection can be seen on the mirrored side of the boat, but her beau The Weeknd is nowhere in sight.

But the youngest Hadid sister recently got bad news, as it’s been reported that she and other major supermodels, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Elsa Hosk, and Emily Ratajkowski will be subpoenaed as part of an investigation around the infamous Fyre Festival. The festival’s founder Billy McFarland is currently being investigated over $26 million he raised from investors for the supposedly two-weekend luxurious party in the Caribbean that ended up being a fiasco. Bella and her peers took part in a promotional video, with her agency IMG having allegedly received $1.2 million alone from the Fyre Festival organization, as reported by E! News.

The festival was advertised as a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with models, influencers, and some of music’s greatest elite, with people paying between $1000 to $100,000 per ticket, depending on the type of amenities they would get. But upon arrival on the island of Great Exuma, Bahamas, festivalgoers were sent to unfinished tents and given bread and cheese sandwiches as meals.

The scandal was recently brought to the spotlight again due to two documentaries released on Netflix and Hulu. McFarland was arrested and charged with wire fraud in June 2017, and over a year later, in October 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison.