La La Anthony Wows In A Skimpy Neon Bikini After Reconciling With Husband Carmelo Anthony

La La's showing off her incredible curves during a trip to the Bahamas.

La La Anthony is showing off her amazing body in a skimpy neon bikini in a sizzling photo shared on her Instagram page. The star, who’s been getting closer to estranged husband Carmelo Anthony over the past few months, flaunted her amazing body in her bright pink swimwear during a sunny trip to the Bahamas.

Tagging her location as the luxury resort of SLS Baha Mar, Anthony shared the photo of herself in the bright pink two-piece which featured neon pink bottoms that stretched all the way up to her waist with a black band highlighting her slim middle.

The former MTV VJ on Total Request Live paired the seriously high-waisted bottoms with a skimpy matching neon pink and black top, showing off a whole lot of skin as she posed for the camera.

The stunning star, who’s close friends with Kim Kardashian, shielded her eyes from the Bahamas sun in a pair of dark black shades while also accessorizing with a pair of hoop earrings and pink sneakers. La La had her hair tied back into a tight ponytail and also draped a blue and pink striped cover-up around her arms as she struck a fierce pose in front of the light blue ocean.

The bikini snap, which has more than 439,000 likes, isn’t the only glimpse that Anthony has been giving fans of her amazing body recently.

La La also shared a snap of herself in a fun multi-colored bathing suit while still enjoying some downtime in the Bahamas this week.

The Power actor rocked a patterned one-piece in a picture upload to her Instagram account on January 28 while spending some time on what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

Showing off some skin in the swimwear, she looked off into the distance while rocking a pair of metallic gold shades as she joked in the caption about someone being “mad mad.”

The stunning snaps come shortly after La La confirmed that she and her estranged husband, professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony, are giving things another go after initially separating back in April 2017.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the couple’s split was plagued by infidelity rumors after La La was spotted out and about without her wedding ring.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

However, as reported by Hollywood Life earlier this month, La La shared the exciting news that they were working on their relationship on Instagram a few days ago by telling her more than 8 million followers that she and Carmelo are “Best friends who were trying to figure this thing called love out…” with a red heart emoji.

The sweet message came just days after People reported that the twosome rang in the New Year together in Mexico with their 11-year-old son Kiyan.