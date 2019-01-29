Sexy Natalie Gauvreau Plays With Her Pink Lace Bikini On Instagram Video

Busty Instagram model Natalie Gauvreau proved that pink and lace are not only for good girls. In fact, the blonde bombshell makes all things pretty look downright dirty. Her followers know her as Sexy Nat G, and the Canadian turned up the heat with her latest offering on Instagram.

In a multi-post, the self-proclaimed city girl posted a not-so-innocent photo of herself, while the second offering shows naughty Natalie playing with her knickers.

Gauvreau wore a lacy pink bra that showed off her voluptuous cleavage. The underwire bra serves a dual purpose—it helps support her ample curves as well as giving them an extra lift. The 34-year-old wore the tiniest double-strap v-string bikini that barely covered her nether regions.

The gorgeous model wore a gold wristwatch as her only accessory and also kept her makeup simple. Opting for a just-out-of-bed look, Gauvreau wore eyeliner and a nude-colored gloss on her perfect pout. Her tresses were styled in a side path with her hair cascading in loose waves down her sun-kissed shoulders and back.

Gauvreau sat with her legs astride on her unmade bed. Her tousled white sheets hinted of her nightly activities while the room was bathed in ambient light. In fact, Gauvreau wore a satisfied grin as she stared at the camera.

In the second post, Gauvreau’s ample cleavage are front and center as this time the camera is angled from above. But it’s not her sexy curves which catch the viewers’ attention in this racy video. Gauvreau tugs at the string of her bikini panties, teasing her fans with a glimpse of what lies beneath. The camera then pans to Gauvreau’s breakfast, which oddly also seems to be rather raunchy.

Natalie Gauvreau has an impressive following of 3.5 million fans. Since the beginning of the year, she has posted 12 salacious images that keep her fan base hungry for more. This particular photograph is already an instant hit with her fans. The image and video has garnered more than 78,000 likes within a day of her sharing it.

Gauvreau describes herself as being “a little trouble maker in school and a bit boy crazy” on her site. It also appears as if Gauvreau’s attire has always been a bit risqué as she relates her high school experience.